PGA TOUR University: Rules and Regs
12 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
RULES AND REGULATIONS
PGA TOUR University, and the PGA TOUR University Ranking, are administered in accordance with these Rules and Regulations.
DEFINITIONS
“PGA TOUR University” means the program designed and administered to identify the best college golfers in the United States and to provide such players with playing opportunities on Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella.
“PGA TOUR University Ranking” means the official ranking system of PGA TOUR University, as described in more detail below.
“Eligible Tournaments” means golf tournaments featuring NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments, select DP World Tour events and any other golf tournaments determined by PGA TOUR University to qualify as an “Eligible Tournament”.
The “Ranking Period” for the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 are set forth below.
ELIGIBILITY
Players eligible for PGA TOUR University Ranking are NCAA Division-I golfers who meet the eligibility criteria set forth below. Eligible players must meet each of the following criteria:
- Either (a) exhaust four years of NCAA athletic eligibility, OR (b) complete four years of college academics (with a minimum of two years of athletics), OR (c) provide intent (with substantiation) of early college graduation (with a minimum of two years of college athletics participation).
- Meet PGA TOUR minimum age and membership requirements.
- Be ranked in the World Amateur Golf Ranking with a WAGR record that includes a minimum of five Eligible Tournaments during the first year of the Ranking Period (Class of 2025: Week 23/2023 through Week 22/2024).
To enroll, a player must apply on forms furnished by PGA TOUR University in accordance with the deadlines established by PGA TOUR. A player is eligible to participate in the PGA TOUR University Ranking one time (i.e., over a single two-year period), unless the player has a medical redshirt approved by the NCAA or is otherwise approved by PGA TOUR University.
Note: All collegiate players will be ineligible for PGA TOUR University (in the current season and subsequent seasons) if such player competes in a Qualifying Tournament for PGA TOUR or PGA TOUR Americas. An exception to this rule is that players in the current season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking may compete in the PGA TOUR Americas Segment II Qualifying Tournament in the year of their graduation.
Note: All collegiate players and those who finish in the top-25 of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will be ineligible for PGA TOUR University and may not accept the performance benefits associated with a top-25 finish (in the current season and subsequent seasons) if such player engages in any event not authorized for participation by a PGA TOUR member (“Unauthorized Tournament”).
Note: The PGA TOUR has determined that any player who engages in an Unauthorized Tournament is ineligible to compete in any event sanctioned by the PGA TOUR for a period of one year from the final round of competition of the Unauthorized Tournament in which he participated. Once any period of ineligibility has ended, a nonmember may participate in PGA TOUR events and any qualifying events such as PGA TOUR Q-School.
Best Efforts
By participating in PGA TOUR University, a player must attempt to exercise his maximum golf skill and compete when eligible and selected to do so. A player who breaches this provision may be determined, by PGA TOUR, to be ineligible to receive the Performance Benefits described below.
PGA TOUR reserves the right to make final determinations regarding a player’s eligibility in PGA TOUR University.
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY RANKING
The PGA TOUR University Ranking is the official ranking system of PGA TOUR University. It is designed to identify and rank NCAA Division-I collegiate players competing in Eligible Tournaments based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on their average performance in Eligible Tournaments.
Players competing in Eligible Tournaments earn points equivalent to the number of points awarded by WAGR®, except for the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship and professional Eligible Tournaments (as described below).
All PGA TOUR University Ranking points are calculated and rounded to four decimals.
Professional Tournaments
Eligible Tournaments will include the following professional tournaments: all official PGA TOUR events and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (2024 & 2025).
- Players will be awarded a minimum of eight (8) points at professional Eligible Tournaments. They will earn points based on their finish position, as currently determined by WAGR®, or eight (8) points, whichever value is greater.
- Inclusion of any other professional Eligible Tournaments in the PGA TOUR University Ranking is subject to determination by PGA TOUR.
Note: During the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship for each year (commencing with the first round and concluding with the National Championship), there will be no other Eligible Tournament (e.g., the PGA TOUR tournament during that week(s) shall not be an Eligible Tournament).
NCAA D-I Men’s Regional Championships
In the second year of his Ranking Period, if a player is eligible (on a qualifying team or qualified to compete as an individual) and does not compete in a NCAA D-I Regional Championship, he will receive 3 points and add a divisor to his PGA TOUR University record. The player will remain eligible to finish in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking.
NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship
For players in the current season PGA TOUR University Ranking, the points distribution for the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship is based on a Power of 1000.
Match Play participation points are not included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.
|1st – 15 points
|6th – 5 points
|2nd – 10 points
|7th – 4 points
|3rd – 8 points
|8th – 3 points
|4th – 7 points
|9th – 2 points
|5th – 6 points
|10th – 1 point
If players tie at a position, the total points for each tying position will be averaged and that average will be distributed to players in the current season PGA TOUR University Ranking who are in the tying position.
- Two-way T3 = players in the current season PGA TOUR University Ranking receive 7.5 bonus points.
- Four-way T10 = players in the current season PGA TOUR University Ranking receive .25 bonus points.
Ranking Periods
|Begins
|Concludes
|Class of 2025
|Week 23/2023
|May 26, 2025
|Class of 2026
|Week 23/2024
|June 1, 2026
|Class of 2027
|Week 23/2025
|May 31, 2027
Minimum Divisor
The minimum divisor for the Class of 2025 is 18, and it will be applied to the season's final PGA TOUR University Ranking.
Medical Redshirt
This policy applies to players who are eligible for PGA TOUR University and had a medical redshirt approved during the first year of his Class’s Ranking Period. In such cases, the player’s Ranking Period will include the 52 weeks immediately preceding the start of his Class’s Ranking Period, and all tournaments played during the year of his medical redshirt season will not be part of his PGA TOUR University record.
The Ranking Period for Class of 2025 players coming off a medical redshirt (2023-24) is:
- Week 23/2022 through Week 22/2023 AND Week 23/2024 through May 26, 2025
Appeals
In accordance with WAGR policy, a withdraw/retired result will not be removed from a player record.
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY PERFORMANCE BENEFITS
At the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship, the top-25 eligible players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn status on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, or PGA TOUR Americas as set forth herein. To be eligible for such membership, a player shall apply for membership, including the payment of application fees, on forms furnished by PGA TOUR in accordance with the deadlines established by PGA TOUR. Prior to the membership application deadline, players must notify PGA TOUR if they wish to retain their amateur status (i.e., to play in an amateur championship or team competition, or accept an exemption as an amateur).
Performance benefits will be provided to the top-25 available, eligible players from the final PGA TOUR University Ranking. Except with respect to the benefits provided to the No. 1 player, if a player becomes ineligible or otherwise chooses not to accept his benefits, his benefits will be forfeited and offered to the next eligible player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking.
The player who finishes No. 1 in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking is the only player eligible for PGA TOUR membership through PGA TOUR University, as described below.
PGA TOUR University No. 1 Player
The eligible player finishing No. 1 in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will:
1. Earn PGA TOUR membership for the then-current season and will be placed at the end of the Top 5 Finishers and Ties from Q-School category (i.e., eligible for open, full-field PGA TOUR events), beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I National Championship through the end of the current season; and
2. Earn PGA TOUR membership the season immediately following his finish in PGA TOUR University and will be placed in the category for the Previous Season’s Leading Finisher on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and Korn Ferry Tour Points List, subject to reshuffles.
PGA TOUR University First Team
Eligible players finishing 1st-5th in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will:
1. Earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the then-current season and will be exempt into all open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I National Championship through the end of the current Korn Ferry Tour regular season;
a. Earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas Segment I (through the Latin America Swing) the season following his finish in PGA TOUR University.
2. Have no limit to the number of PGA TOUR events he plays as a nonmember in the then-current season and the following season;
3. Have no limit to the number of PGA TOUR sponsor exemptions he may receive in the then-current season and the following season; and
4. Be exempt into Final Stage of the current season’s PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
PGA TOUR University Second Team
Eligible players finishing 6th-10th in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will:
1. Earn conditional membership (as described below) on Korn Ferry Tour for the then-current season beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I National Championship through the end of the current season;
a. The top 10 players from the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will be eligible to play out of the PGA TOUR University category (5 spots) in the then-current Korn Ferry Tour season. Each player’s rank in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will determine his priority for this category, with players finishing Nos. 1-5 being exempt members, and players finishing Nos. 6-10 being conditional members.
2. Earn membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the then-current season and will be exempt into all open, full-field Segment II – North America Swing events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I National Championship through the end of the current PGA TOUR Americas season; and
a. Earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas Segment I (through the Latin America Swing) the season following his finish in PGA TOUR University.
3. Be exempt into Second Stage of the current season’s PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
PGA TOUR University Third Team
Eligible players finishing 11th-25th in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will:
1. Earn membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the then-current season and will be exempt into all open, full-field Segment II – North America Swing events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I National Championship through the end of the current PGA TOUR Americas season; and
a. Earn conditional membership on PGA TOUR Americas Segment I (through the Latin America Swing) the season following his finish in PGA TOUR University.
2. Be exempt into Second Stage of the current season’s PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
PGA TOUR University Total Points
In addition to the benefits outlined above, out of the 2nd through 25th finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (using FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points, “PGA TOUR University Total Points”) accumulated in events played on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour season that corresponds to such player’s last year in PGA TOUR University will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
Players begin accumulating PGA TOUR University Total Points after the conclusion of the NCAA D-I National Championship, and players must be a member of a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tour to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.
By way of example, three players from the final 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be exempt for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season, based on such players’ accumulation of FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points during each of the respective 2025 PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour seasons.
Remaining Amateur
A player named to the PGA TOUR University “First Team”, “Second Team” or “Third Team” may remain an amateur, but a player who remains an amateur cannot accept any PGA TOUR membership (PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas) and will not earn prize money or points when he competes as an amateur at PGA TOUR-sanctioned events. Such player shall be eligible to compete in PGA TOUR events as an amateur and may, if eligible, join as a PGA TOUR member at any time during the season in which he earns performance benefits through PGA TOUR University. Such player will be subject to any nonmember requirements as outlined in the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, or PGA TOUR Americas regulations.
Note: All performance benefits are governed by the tournament regulations of that Tour.
Performance benefits may be amended by PGA TOUR University, in its discretion.
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY ACCELERATED
Through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, a junior, sophomore or freshman can earn PGA TOUR membership. Players earn points based on their accomplishments in college, amateur and professional golf, and they will earn PGA TOUR membership if they amass at least 20 “Accelerated Points” (as described below) by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility (as described below).
As set forth below, depending on the player’s election, the PGA TOUR University Accelerated benefits will commence either (1) after the conclusion of then-current or a subsequent NCAA year of eligibility or (2) on January 1st immediately after such player becomes eligible to make such election. The player must notify PGA TOUR of his election in accordance with the deadlines established by the PGA TOUR.
An eligible player amassing 20 Accelerated Points by the end of his third year of NCAA eligibility will:
1) If electing to receive the membership benefits following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I National Championship, such player will earn:
- PGA TOUR membership for the then-current season and will be placed in the category for the Previous Season’s Leading Finisher on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and Korn Ferry Tour Points List (i.e., eligible for open, full-field PGA TOUR events), and
- PGA TOUR membership for the season immediately following the PGA TOUR season described in the bullet point above and will be placed in the category for the Previous Season’s Leading Finisher on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and Korn Ferry Tour Points List, subject to reshuffles.
2) If electing to receive the membership benefits commencing on January 1 (by notifying TOUR in accordance with the deadlines established by TOUR), such player will earn:
- PGA TOUR membership for then-current season, and will be placed in the category for the Previous Season’s Leading Finisher on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and Korn Ferry Tour Points List, subject to reshuffles.
In addition to the benefits set forth above, any eligible player amassing 20 Accelerated Points before the end of his third year of NCAA eligibility will be unrestricted in the number of sponsor exemptions he may accept during period prior to accepting the membership benefits described above.
For PGA TOUR University Accelerated purposes, a year of NCAA eligibility ends on the following dates:
- June 4, 2025
- June 10, 2026
- June 9, 2027
Accelerated Points can be earned through the following achievements:
- Win one of the following college golf awards: Haskins Award (3 points), Hogan Award (3 points), D-I Nicklaus Award (3 points), D-I Outstanding Freshman Award (2 points)
- Points are not cumulative; 5 points is the maximum a player can earn from his career-best rank in WAGR.
- Career-best rank in WAGR (No. 1 = 5 points, No. 2 = 4 points, No. 3 = 3 points, No. 4 = 2 points, No. 5 = 1 point)
- Tournament wins: D-I NCAA individual (3 points), U.S. Amateur (3 points), The Amateur (3 points), Western Amateur (2 points), European Amateur (2 points), Latin America Amateur (2 points), Asia-Pacific Amateur (2 points), African Amateur (2 points)
- Participate in one of the following national team competitions: Walker Cup (2 points), Palmer Cup (1 point), World Amateur Team Championship (1 point)
- Performance in official PGA TOUR events and major championships. Points are accumulated for each of the following achievements:
- 1 point = Made cut in an official PGA TOUR event or select DP World Tour events (2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic)
- 1 point = Top-10 finish in an official PGA TOUR event or select DP World Tour events (2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic)1 point = Compete in a major championship (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship)
- 1 point = Made cut in a major championship
- 2 points = Top-20 finish in a major championship
Examples:
- Finish 6th in a major championship = Compete (1) + Made cut (1) + Top-20 (2) = 4 points
- Finish 10th in an official PGA TOUR event = Made cut (1) + Top-10 (1) = 2 points
Inclusion of any other professional tournaments in PGA TOUR University Accelerated is subject to the determination of PGA TOUR University.
NCAA DIVISION-II NICKLAUS AWARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR
In addition to the benefits outlined above, a NCAA Division-II player in his third of fourth year of NCAA athletic eligibility (Junior or Senior), who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will be eligible to earn the same benefits as players who finish 11th-25th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking (such “PGA TOUR University Third Team” benefits are described above). A player must meet the criteria established by the PGA TOUR (e.g. exhausting four years of NCAA athletic eligibility, OR complete four years of college academics, OR provide intent (with substantiation) of early college graduation) in order to be eligible to receive the benefits.
RULES & REGULATIONS; AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS
These Rules and Regulations have been developed and are administered by PGA TOUR University, in its discretion. PGA TOUR University reserves the right to amend these Rules and Regulations at any time and all decisions regarding administration or interpretation of these Rules and Regulations shall be made by PGA TOUR University, in its discretion.
Effective July 8, 2024