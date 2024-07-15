PGA TOUR University: Rules and Regs

In addition to the benefits outlined above, a NCAA Division-II player in his third of fourth year of NCAA athletic eligibility (Junior or Senior), who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will be eligible to earn the same benefits as players who finish 11th-25th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking (such “PGA TOUR University Third Team” benefits are described above). A player must meet the criteria established by the PGA TOUR (e.g. exhausting four years of NCAA athletic eligibility, OR complete four years of college academics, OR provide intent (with substantiation) of early college graduation) in order to be eligible to receive the benefits.