Sam Bennett, Gordon Sargent back in Georgia, and back to college

The Aggies have been victorious four times this season, and they return to SECs determined to benefit from that momentum. Bennett will make his first collegiate start since the Masters with a tall task — securing Texas A&M’s first-ever conference title. Despite his career week, he feels his experience re-centered his focus on college golf. Much of his preparation earlier in the year was attached to the biggest moment of his career at the Masters. The five-time collegiate champ admits he hasn’t played his best college golf this year – but that an SEC ring would “top off what I want to accomplish in my college career.” Even better would be Texas A&M’s second national title, a high priority since he declared using his final year of eligibility.