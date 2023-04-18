Sleeper Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Robby Shelton & Lee Hodges (+333 = Top 10) … This collaboration has been years in the making, even if they never realized it. They just missed each other at the University of Alabama because Shelton turned professional after his junior year in 2016. Had he stuck around, he’d have been competing alongside Hodges, who had just transferred from UAB. Shelton then beat Hodges to the PGA TOUR, but he lost his card after the 2020-21 season. With Shelton back on the Korn Ferry Tour, Hodges made a nice splash as a rookie in 2021-22, and then Shelton regained his playing privileges this season, so here they are together … finally. None of the first five champions of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in the team format hail from the same collegiate stomping grounds, so it’d be worth the wait times too because neither of these guys has won a PGA TOUR event, either. Both are in form upon arrival and they should complement each other nicely in terms of the strengths of their games. Each also is in his second appearance at TPC Louisiana.