Honor Roll: March 7, 2023
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Last week’s Southern Highlands Collegiate featured 18 of the top-30 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, and Florida’s Yuxin Lin prevailed for his first collegiate victory. With the win, Lin earned a sponsor exemption into the Shriners Children’s Open this October, and he became the third Gator to win this spring, joining Fred Biondi (Sea Best Invitational) and Ricky Castillo (VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational).
In the team competition, Illinois erased a 10-stroke deficit in the final round and won by two over Texas. Tommy Kuhl led the Illini with a T3 finish, while Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T17) topped the final-round lineup with a 5-under 67. William Mouw (T5) closed with a 65 and led Pepperdine to a third-place finish, and Austin Greaser (T5) paced North Carolina to a fourth-place finish in his return from injury.
Quick Links
• Velocity Global Ranking (Update on March 8 will include Week 9/2023 tournaments)
Week 9 Tournament Results (February 27 – March 5)
Southern Highlands Collegiate (February 26-28)
Southern Highlands | Las Vegas, Nevada
• Team champion: Illinois
• Individual medalist: Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 18th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T3, Tommy Kuhl/Illinois (Ranked 25th)
-T5, Austin Greaser/North Carolina (Ranked 2nd)
-T5, William Mouw/Pepperdine (Ranked 5th)
-T9, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 9th)
Dorado Beach Collegiate (February 26-28)
Dorado Beach Resort and Club | Dorado, Puerto Rico
• Team champion: Cincinnati
• Individual medalist: William Love/Duke
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T8, Sam Jean/Cincinnati (Ranked 81st)
Week 10 Tournaments (March 6-12)
Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
Twin Dolphin Club | Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Colleton River Collegiate (March 6-7)
Colleton River Club | Bluffton, South Carolina
Wake Forest Invitational (March 6-7)
Pinehurst No. 2 | Pinehurst, North Carolina
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T5, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|81st, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T28, Southern Highlands
|Louisiana Classics (March 13-14)
|5
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|T5, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)
|6
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T17, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)
|7
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|T50, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|8
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T12, Southern Highlands
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|9
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|T9, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)
|10
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|53rd, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|11
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T18, Watersound Invitational
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T14, Watersound Invitational
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|13
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|T9, Watersound Invitational
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|T22, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)
|15
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|1st, Hal Williams Collegiate
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|16
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T22, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|17
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|T15, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)
|18
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|1st, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)
|19
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|T54, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|20
|Derek Hitchner
|Pepperdine
|T40, Southern Highlands
|Arizona NIT (March 17-18)