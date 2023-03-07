PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4D AGO

Honor Roll: March 7, 2023

1 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Last week’s Southern Highlands Collegiate featured 18 of the top-30 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, and Florida’s Yuxin Lin prevailed for his first collegiate victory. With the win, Lin earned a sponsor exemption into the Shriners Children’s Open this October, and he became the third Gator to win this spring, joining Fred Biondi (Sea Best Invitational) and Ricky Castillo (VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational).


    In the team competition, Illinois erased a 10-stroke deficit in the final round and won by two over Texas. Tommy Kuhl led the Illini with a T3 finish, while Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T17) topped the final-round lineup with a 5-under 67. William Mouw (T5) closed with a 65 and led Pepperdine to a third-place finish, and Austin Greaser (T5) paced North Carolina to a fourth-place finish in his return from injury.

    Quick Links

    Velocity Global Ranking (Update on March 8 will include Week 9/2023 tournaments)

    PGA TOUR University Rules and Regulations

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated

    Golf Channel College Central

    • @PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter

    Week 9 Tournament Results (February 27 – March 5)

    Southern Highlands Collegiate (February 26-28)

    Southern Highlands | Las Vegas, Nevada

    • Team champion: Illinois

    • Individual medalist: Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 18th)

    • Notable U-Ranked players:

    -T3, Tommy Kuhl/Illinois (Ranked 25th)

    -T5, Austin Greaser/North Carolina (Ranked 2nd)

    -T5, William Mouw/Pepperdine (Ranked 5th)

    -T9, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 9th)


    Dorado Beach Collegiate (February 26-28)

    Dorado Beach Resort and Club | Dorado, Puerto Rico

    • Team champion: Cincinnati

    • Individual medalist: William Love/Duke

    • Notable U-Ranked players:

    -T8, Sam Jean/Cincinnati (Ranked 81st)


    Week 10 Tournaments (March 6-12)

    Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)

    Twin Dolphin Club | Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

    Colleton River Collegiate (March 6-7)

    Colleton River Club | Bluffton, South Carolina

    Wake Forest Invitational (March 6-7)

    Pinehurst No. 2 | Pinehurst, North Carolina


    Individual Results

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.

    RankPlayerUniversityLast U-Ranked StartNext Event
    1Ludvig AbergTexas TechT24, Arnold Palmer InvitationalValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    2Austin GreaserNorth CarolinaT5, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    3Fred BiondiFlorida81st, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)
    4Sam BennettTexas A&MT28, Southern HighlandsLouisiana Classics (March 13-14)
    5William MouwPepperdineT5, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)
    6Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinoisT17, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)
    7Travis VickTexasT50, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    8Ross SteelmanGeorgia TechT12, Southern HighlandsLinger Longer (March 19-21)
    9Patrick WelchOklahomaT9, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)
    10Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina53rd, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    11Reid DavenportVanderbiltT18, Watersound InvitationalCabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
    12Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma StateT14, Watersound InvitationalCabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
    13Canon ClaycombAlabamaT9, Watersound InvitationalCabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
    14Ricky CastilloFloridaT22, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)
    15Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas1st, Hal Williams CollegiateCabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
    16Brian StarkTexasT22, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    17Sam ChoiPepperdineT15, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)
    18Yuxin LinFlorida1st, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)
    19Ryan BurnettNorth CarolinaT54, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    20Derek HitchnerPepperdineT40, Southern HighlandsArizona NIT (March 17-18)