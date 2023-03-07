Honor Roll: March 7, 2023

Last week’s Southern Highlands Collegiate featured 18 of the top-30 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , and Florida’s Yuxin Lin prevailed for his first collegiate victory. With the win, Lin earned a sponsor exemption into the Shriners Children’s Open this October, and he became the third Gator to win this spring, joining Fred Biondi (Sea Best Invitational) and Ricky Castillo (VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational).