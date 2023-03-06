PGA TOUR University On TOUR: No. 1 players, past and present, shine at Bay Hill
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ludvig Aberg, the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University, opened with back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 and went on to finish T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. It was his second made cut in a pro event this spring (T70, Hero Dubai Desert Classic), and the Texas Tech senior will get another chance on TOUR when he plays in next week’s Valspar Championship.
“I think that the more of these events you play, the easier it's going to get,” Aberg told PGATOUR.com on Friday. “It gives me a lot of knowledge about myself, because obviously it exposes your game a lot more than a regular event does. We're playing greens that are rolling very fast. Then you got wind and you got a tough golf course. So it teaches you more about your game.
“I just try to enjoy it, try to embrace it and take in as much as I can.”
Last year’s No. 1 player in PGA TOUR U was Pierceson Coody, and the two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner finished T14 behind the strength of a third-round 66. Two weeks ago, he finished T63 at the Honda Classic, and coming up he has starts at the Valspar Championship, Wells Fargo Championship and AT&T Byron Nelson.
Coody is currently No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, and he also has 59 nonmember FedExCup points. Former teammate Cole Hammer has 129 nonmember points, and both players are looking to earn Special Temporary Membership (175.228 points), which would grant them unlimited sponsor exemptions the remainder of the season.
PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR University alumnus Trevor Werbylo made his fifth consecutive cut and posted four rounds under-par en route to a T40 finish at the Puerto Rico Open. In his PGA TOUR debut, Louisville senior Jiri Zuska made the cut and finished T54.
This week, Davis Thompson will become the first PGA TOUR University alum to compete in THE PLAYERS Championship. Thompson was No. 2 in the Class of 2021 and earned his PGA TOUR card this season by virtue of finishing 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list in 2022. He is currently 32nd in the FedExCup and is coming off a T53 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|32
|Davis Thompson
|466
|11
|2nd, The American Express
|54
|Kevin Yu
|339
|10
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|154
|Austin Eckroat
|84
|12
|T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
|185
|Trevor Werbylo
|47
|12
|T40, Puerto Rico Open
PGA TOUR Canada
Liberty senior Jonathan Yaun claimed medalist honors at last week’s PGA TOUR Canada Q-School at Mission Inn. Currently No. 54 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, Yaun becomes fully exempt on PGA TOUR Canada this season. Also earning guaranteed starts was PGA TOUR U alum John Pak, who finished T2 at Mission Inn and is exempt through the reshuffle.
Georgia Southern senior Ben Carr and Cincinnati senior Sam Jean finished in the top-10 at the Q-School in Weston, Florida, and are also exempt through the reshuffle. This week’s Q-School in Dothan, Alabama, features eight PGA TOUR University players, including No. 33 Connor Howe (Georgia Tech) and No. 36 Mason Nome (Texas).