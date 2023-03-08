PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Win moves Lin up seven spots in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – With his win at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, Florida’s Yuxin Lin improved seven spots to No. 11 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. The move to No. 11 means Lin is closer to securing Korn Ferry Tour membership at the end of the season, as the top-five players will be exempt members and Nos. 6-10 will earn conditional membership.


    Also making a big move this week was Illinois’ Tommy Kuhl, who finished T3 at Southern Highlands and improved six spots to No. 19. Kuhl is now in position to earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada as one of the 15 players who finish 6th-20th in PGA TOUR University.

    Also finishing in the top five at Southern Highlands was second-ranked Austin Greaser (North Carolina) and fourth-ranked William Mouw (Pepperdine). Greaser returned from injury and shared the lead after the first and second rounds before finishing T5, while Mouw closed with a 7-under 65 and tied for fifth.

    With his T24 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg strengthened his position atop PGA TOUR University and returned to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Aberg moved ahead of Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent, who spent three weeks as World No. 1, while Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen remains No. 3 in WAGR.

    The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

    Velocity Global Ranking – Week 09/2023

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech211264.111
    2-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina181154.441
    31Sam BennettTexas A&M201096.609
    41William MouwPepperdine201080.6
    5-2Fred BiondiFlorida181078.533
    6-Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois191051.056
    7-Travis VickTexas201018.442
    81Patrick WelchOklahoma18999.7811
    9-1Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech15995.374
    101Reid DavenportVanderbilt15972.4686
    117Yuxin LinFlorida19970.7121
    12-Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State10970.454
    13-3Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina20961.306
    14-1Canon ClaycombAlabama15950.9533
    15-Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas17942.7023
    16-2Ricky CastilloFlorida19941.4531
    17-1Brian StarkTexas14936.4892
    18-1Sam ChoiPepperdine19898.7721
    196Tommy KuhlIllinois18874.7494
    201Barclay BrownStanford16873.4431

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.