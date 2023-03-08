Win moves Lin up seven spots in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – With his win at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, Florida’s Yuxin Lin improved seven spots to No. 11 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . The move to No. 11 means Lin is closer to securing Korn Ferry Tour membership at the end of the season, as the top-five players will be exempt members and Nos. 6-10 will earn conditional membership.