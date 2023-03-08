Win moves Lin up seven spots in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – With his win at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, Florida’s Yuxin Lin improved seven spots to No. 11 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. The move to No. 11 means Lin is closer to securing Korn Ferry Tour membership at the end of the season, as the top-five players will be exempt members and Nos. 6-10 will earn conditional membership.
Also making a big move this week was Illinois’ Tommy Kuhl, who finished T3 at Southern Highlands and improved six spots to No. 19. Kuhl is now in position to earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada as one of the 15 players who finish 6th-20th in PGA TOUR University.
Also finishing in the top five at Southern Highlands was second-ranked Austin Greaser (North Carolina) and fourth-ranked William Mouw (Pepperdine). Greaser returned from injury and shared the lead after the first and second rounds before finishing T5, while Mouw closed with a 7-under 65 and tied for fifth.
With his T24 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg strengthened his position atop PGA TOUR University and returned to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Aberg moved ahead of Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent, who spent three weeks as World No. 1, while Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen remains No. 3 in WAGR.
The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 09/2023
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|21
|1264.111
|2
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|18
|1154.441
|3
|1
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|20
|1096.609
|4
|1
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|20
|1080.6
|5
|-2
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|18
|1078.533
|6
|-
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|19
|1051.056
|7
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|20
|1018.442
|8
|1
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|18
|999.7811
|9
|-1
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|15
|995.374
|10
|1
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|15
|972.4686
|11
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|19
|970.7121
|12
|-
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|10
|970.454
|13
|-3
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|20
|961.306
|14
|-1
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|15
|950.9533
|15
|-
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|17
|942.7023
|16
|-2
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|19
|941.4531
|17
|-1
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|14
|936.4892
|18
|-1
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|19
|898.7721
|19
|6
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|18
|874.7494
|20
|1
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|16
|873.4431
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.