Honor Roll: February 28, 2023

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg won The Prestige for the third consecutive year last week, finishing one stroke ahead of Pepperdine’s William Mouw and two ahead of the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen. Aberg, who is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and No. 3 in WAGR, now has 12 consecutive top-11 finishes in college events, a streak that started with his win at The Prestige in 2022. The Swede is in the field this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, as the two-time Palmer Cup participant was voted by his peers as most deserving of this year’s sponsor exemption.