Honor Roll: February 28, 2023
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg won The Prestige for the third consecutive year last week, finishing one stroke ahead of Pepperdine’s William Mouw and two ahead of the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen. Aberg, who is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and No. 3 in WAGR, now has 12 consecutive top-11 finishes in college events, a streak that started with his win at The Prestige in 2022. The Swede is in the field this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, as the two-time Palmer Cup participant was voted by his peers as most deserving of this year’s sponsor exemption.
Three Pepperdine players finished in the top-10 at PGA West, and the Waves topped the Red Raiders for the team title. Mouw (Ranked 7th) was runner-up, while Derek Hitchner (Ranked 23rd) finished T5 and Sam Choi (Ranked 18th) tied for ninth.
At the Watersound Invitational, Florida State junior Frederik Kjettrup won by five over Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent and Georgia Tech junior Christo Lamprecht. Vanderbilt placed three players in the top-10, and an eagle on the 17th hole by junior Cole Sherwood gave the Commodores a one-stroke victory over Georgia Tech.
Quick Links
• Velocity Global Ranking (Update on March 1 will include Week 8/2023 tournaments)
Week 8 Tournament Results (February 20-26)
Watersound Invitational (February 19-21)
Shark’s Tooth Golf Course | Panama City Beach, Florida
• Team champion: Vanderbilt
• Individual medalist: Frederik Kjettrup/Florida State
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-6th, Thomas Ponder/Alabama (Ranked 34th)
-7th, Ross Steelman/Georgia Tech (Ranked 11th)
-T9, Canon Claycomb/Alabama (Ranked 13th)
The Prestige (February 20-22)
PGA West | La Quinta, California
• Team champion: Pepperdine
• Individual medalist: Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech (Ranked 1st)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-2nd, William Mouw/Pepperdine (Ranked 7th)
-T5, Derek Hitchner/Pepperdine (Ranked 23rd)
-T9, Sam Choi/Pepperdine (Ranked 18th)
The Prestige Individual (February 20-22)
Golf Club at Terra Lago | Indio, California
• Individual medalist: Riccardo Fantinelli/Princeton
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-2nd, Chris Berzina/TCU (Ranked 104th)
-T10, Michael Sanders/LSU (Ranked 65th)
-T10, Luke Dossey/Baylor (Ranked 85th)
Week 9 Tournaments (February 27 – March 5)
Southern Highlands Collegiate (February 26-28)
Southern Highlands | Las Vegas, Nevada
Dorado Beach Collegiate (February 26-28)
Dorado Beach Resort and Club | Dorado, Puerto Rico
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|1st, The Prestige
|Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 2-5)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|T6, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T1, John Burns
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|5
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T6, Hal Williams Collegiate
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|6
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|T42, Southwestern Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|7
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|T2, The Prestige
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|T8, Puerto Rico Classic
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|9
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T18, Watersound Invitational
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|10
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|11
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|7th, Watersound Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T14, Watersound Invitational
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|13
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|T9, Watersound Invitational
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|1st, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|15
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|1st, Hal Williams Collegiate
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|16
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T28, Southwestern Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|17
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|4th, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|18
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|T9, The Prestige
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|19
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|T5, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|20
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|T29, The Prestige
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)