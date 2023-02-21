Honor Roll: February 21, 2023
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Two Masters participants tallied collegiate victories two months before their trips down Magnolia Lane. At the John Burns Intercollegiate, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett closed with a school-record 61 en route to co-medalist honors with Cal junior Sampson Zheng. The reigning U.S. Amateur champ is currently No. 4 in the Velocity Global Ranking, and he led the Aggies to a third-place finish behind BYU.
At the Hal Williams Collegiate, Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Ranked 16th) recorded a 15-under 198 total, the second-best 54-hole score in school history, and won by five strokes. It is the second collegiate victory on his PGA TOUR University record, and it comes on the heels of his win at the Latin America Amateur Championship in January.
Illinois placed four players in the top-10 at Hal Williams Collegiate and won its third tournament of the season. Tommy Kuhl led the way with a T2 finish, and he was followed by seniors Matthis Besard (T4) and Adrien Dumont De Chassart (T6), and sophomore Jackson Buchanan (T4).
Puerto Rico Classic (February 12-14)
• Grand Reserve Golf Club | Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
• Team champion: Oklahoma
• Individual medalist: Algot Kleen/East Tennessee State
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T5, Clayton Tribus/Wisconsin (Ranked 174th)
- T8, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 8th)
- T10, Mats Ege/East Tennessee State (Ranked 69th)
Hal Williams Collegiate (February 13-14)
Magnolia Grove Crossings | Mobile, Alabama
• Team champion: Illinois
• Individual medalist: Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira/Arkansas (Ranked 16th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T2, Tommy Kuhl/Illinois (Ranked 29th)
- T4, Matthis Besard/Illinois (Ranked 64th)
- T6, Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 5th)
- T6, Julian Perico/Arkansas (Ranked 58th)
- T6, Will Hopkins/Kansas State (Ranked 133rd)
- T9, Cade Breitenstine/Kent State (Ranked 129th)
John Burns Intercollegiate (February 16-18)
Ocean Course at Hokuala | Lihue, Kaua‘i, Hawaii
• Team champion: BYU
• Individual co-medalists: Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 4th), Sampson Zheng/Cal
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T3, Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 46th)
- T6, Julien Paltrinieri/Santa Clara (Ranked 157th)
- T10, David Timmins/BYU (Ranked 103rd)
Border Olympics (February 13-14)
Laredo Country Club | Laredo, Texas
• Team champion: Baylor
• Individual medalist: Santiago De La Fuente/Houston
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, John Keefer/Baylor (Ranked 31st)
- T5, Otto Van Buynder/Louisiana-Monroe (Ranked 156th)
- T8, Seth Taylor/Coastal Carolina (Ranked 152nd)
- T8, James Swash/Louisiana Tech (Ranked 167th)
Advance Golf Partners (February 12-14)
Hammock Creek Golf Club | Palm City, Florida
• Team champion: Drexel
• Individual medalist: Nick Lyerly/UNC-Greensboro (Ranked 44th)
Week 8 Tournaments (February 20-26)
Watersound Invitational (February 19-21)
Shark’s Tooth Golf Course | Panama City Beach, Florida
The Prestige (February 20-22)
PGA West | La Quinta, California
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T70, Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|T6, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T1, John Burns
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|5
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T6, Hal Williams Collegiate
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|6
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|T42, Southwestern Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|7
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|T15, Southwestern Invitational
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|T8, Puerto Rico Classic
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|9
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T8, The Hayt
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|10
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|11
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T5, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T19, Ben Hogan Collegiate
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|13
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|T14, The Hayt
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|1st, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|15
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T28, Southwestern Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|16
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|1st, Hal Williams Collegiate
|Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
|17
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|4th, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|18
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|T13, Southwestern Invitational
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
|19
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|T5, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|20
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|T32, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)