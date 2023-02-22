Sam Bennett strengthens position in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After winning his fifth collegiate title last week at the John Burns Intercollegiate, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett improved his record and solidified his position at No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Bennett’s average increased 25 points and he is now just nine points behind third-ranked Fred Biondi (Florida). Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech) remains No. 1, a position he has held since September 14, 2022, while Austin Greaser (North Carolina) is No. 2 and Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) is No. 5.
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira made the only move in the top-20 this week. The Arkansas senior won the Hal Williams Collegiate and improved his average by 32 points, moving him up one spot to No. 15. Also winning last week was UNC Greensboro’s Nicholas Lyerly, whorecorded his eighth career victory at the Advance Golf Partners and improved four spots to No. 40.
Two Illinois players moved up after top-five finishes at the Hal Williams – Tommy Kuhl tied for second and improved two spots to No. 27, and Matthis Besard improved six spots to No. 58 after finishing T4. BYU’s Carson Lundell also improved his record, as his T3 finish at the John Burns Intercollegiate moved him up four spots to No. 42.
The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 07/2023
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|19
|1206.0263
|2
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|17
|1146.4182
|3
|-
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|17
|1123.3176
|4
|-
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|19
|1114.09
|5
|-
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|18
|1057.7383
|6
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|19
|1040.8289
|7
|-
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|18
|1034.5133
|8
|-
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|17
|992.9623
|9
|-
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|14
|982.745
|10
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|19
|981.5615
|11
|-
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|13
|980.4861
|12
|-
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|9
|978.7877
|13
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|14
|946.1514
|14
|-
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|18
|946.1511
|15
|+1
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|17
|942.7023
|16
|-1
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|13
|942.6123
|17
|-
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|18
|890.9077
|18
|-
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|17
|889.3535
|19
|-
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|15
|887.1413
|20
|-
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|15
|884.3526
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.