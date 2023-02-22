Sam Bennett strengthens position in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After winning his fifth collegiate title last week at the John Burns Intercollegiate, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett improved his record and solidified his position at No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . Bennett’s average increased 25 points and he is now just nine points behind third-ranked Fred Biondi (Florida). Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech) remains No. 1, a position he has held since September 14, 2022, while Austin Greaser (North Carolina) is No. 2 and Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) is No. 5.