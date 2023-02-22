PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

Sam Bennett strengthens position in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

1 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After winning his fifth collegiate title last week at the John Burns Intercollegiate, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett improved his record and solidified his position at No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Bennett’s average increased 25 points and he is now just nine points behind third-ranked Fred Biondi (Florida). Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech) remains No. 1, a position he has held since September 14, 2022, while Austin Greaser (North Carolina) is No. 2 and Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) is No. 5.


    Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira made the only move in the top-20 this week. The Arkansas senior won the Hal Williams Collegiate and improved his average by 32 points, moving him up one spot to No. 15. Also winning last week was UNC Greensboro’s Nicholas Lyerly, whorecorded his eighth career victory at the Advance Golf Partners and improved four spots to No. 40.

    Two Illinois players moved up after top-five finishes at the Hal Williams – Tommy Kuhl tied for second and improved two spots to No. 27, and Matthis Besard improved six spots to No. 58 after finishing T4. BYU’s Carson Lundell also improved his record, as his T3 finish at the John Burns Intercollegiate moved him up four spots to No. 42.

    The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

    Velocity Global Ranking – Week 07/2023

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech191206.0263
    2-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina171146.4182
    3-Fred BiondiFlorida171123.3176
    4-Sam BennettTexas A&M191114.09
    5-Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois181057.7383
    6-Travis VickTexas191040.8289
    7-William MouwPepperdine181034.5133
    8-Patrick WelchOklahoma17992.9623
    9-Reid DavenportVanderbilt14982.745
    10-Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina19981.5615
    11-Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech13980.4861
    12-Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State9978.7877
    13-Canon ClaycombAlabama14946.1514
    14-Ricky CastilloFlorida18946.1511
    15+1Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas17942.7023
    16-1Brian StarkTexas13942.6123
    17-Yuxin LinFlorida18890.9077
    18-Sam ChoiPepperdine17889.3535
    19-Ryan BurnettNorth Carolina15887.1413
    20-Barclay BrownStanford15884.3526

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.