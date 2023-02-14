Honor Roll: February 14, 2023

Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent captured his fourth career title at The Hayt and led the Commodores to a 16-stroke victory over North Florida. The reigning NCAA Champion is No. 3 in WAGR, and he is one of the leading players in PGA TOUR University Accelerated – Sargent currently has 10 Accelerated points, and he would earn PGA TOUR membership if he reaches 20 points before the end of his third year of eligibility.