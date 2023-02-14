Honor Roll: February 14, 2023
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Three PGA TOUR University players won individual titles and led their teams to victories last week. A week after losing a playoff to teammate Fred Biondi (Ranked 3rd) at the Sea Best Invitational, Florida’s Ricky Castillo (Ranked 16th) parred the first extra hole to win the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational. Three Gators finished in the top 10, with Yuxin Lin (Ranked 20th) finishing fourth and Biondi tying for sixth, as Florida finished 18 strokes ahead of Georgia Southern.
Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent captured his fourth career title at The Hayt and led the Commodores to a 16-stroke victory over North Florida. The reigning NCAA Champion is No. 3 in WAGR, and he is one of the leading players in PGA TOUR University Accelerated – Sargent currently has 10 Accelerated points, and he would earn PGA TOUR membership if he reaches 20 points before the end of his third year of eligibility.
At the Battle at Briar’s Creek, Mark Power (Ranked 86th) posted his second career victory and led the Demon Deacons to a nine-stroke victory. Kentucky’s Alex Goff (Ranked 140th) finished second, his third career top-five finish.
Velocity Global Ranking (Update on February 15 will include Week 6/2023 tournaments)
Week 6 Tournament Results (February 6-12)
The Hayt (February 5-6)
• Sawgrass Country Club | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
• Team champion: Vanderbilt
• Individual medalist: Gordon Sargent/Vanderbilt
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T6, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira/Arkansas (Ranked 15th)
- T8, Reid Davenport/Vanderbilt (Ranked 9th)
Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate (Feb. 5-6)
• Georgia Southern University Golf Course | Statesboro, Georgia
• Individual medalist: Parker Claxton/Georgia Southern
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T6, Brett Schell/Georgia Southern (Ranked 93rd)
- 10th, Austin Coggin/Auburn (Ranked 65th)
Battle at Briar's Creek (Feb. 6-7)
• The Golf Club at Briar's Creek | Johns Island, South Carolina
• Team champion: Wake Forest
• Individual medalist: Mark Power/Wake Forest (Ranked 86th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Alex Goff/Kentucky (Ranked 140th)
Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (February 11-12)
• Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida
• Team champion: Florida
• Individual medalist: Ricky Castillo/Florida (Ranked 16th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Mason Williams/Georgia Southern (Ranked 32nd)
- 4th, Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 20th)
- T6, Fred Biondi/Florida (Ranked 3rd)
Week 7 Tournaments (February 13-19)
Puerto Rico Classic (February 12-14)
• Grand Reserve Golf Club | Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Hal Williams Collegiate (February 13-14)
• Magnolia Grove Crossings | Mobile, Alabama
John Burns Intercollegiate (February 16-18)
• Ocean Course at Hokuala | Lihue, Kaua‘i, Hawaii
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T70, Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|T6, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T6, Arizona Intercollegiate
|John Burns (Feb. 16-18)
|5
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T11, Isleworth Collegiate
|Hal Williams Collegiate (Feb. 13-14)
|6
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|T42, Southwestern Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|7
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|T15, Southwestern Invitational
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|T17, Ka'anapali Classic
|Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 12-14)
|9
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T8, The Hayt
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|10
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|11
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T5, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T19, Ben Hogan Collegiate
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|13
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|T14, The Hayt
|Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
|14
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T28, Southwestern Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|15
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|T6, The Hayt
|Hal Williams Collegiate (Feb. 13-14)
|16
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|1st, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|17
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|T13, Southwestern Invitational
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
|18
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|T5, Williams Cup
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
|19
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|T32, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
|The Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
|20
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|4th, Gator Invitational
|Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)