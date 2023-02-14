PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Honor Roll: February 14, 2023

2 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Three PGA TOUR University players won individual titles and led their teams to victories last week. A week after losing a playoff to teammate Fred Biondi (Ranked 3rd) at the Sea Best Invitational, Florida’s Ricky Castillo (Ranked 16th) parred the first extra hole to win the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational. Three Gators finished in the top 10, with Yuxin Lin (Ranked 20th) finishing fourth and Biondi tying for sixth, as Florida finished 18 strokes ahead of Georgia Southern.

    Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent captured his fourth career title at The Hayt and led the Commodores to a 16-stroke victory over North Florida. The reigning NCAA Champion is No. 3 in WAGR, and he is one of the leading players in PGA TOUR University Accelerated – Sargent currently has 10 Accelerated points, and he would earn PGA TOUR membership if he reaches 20 points before the end of his third year of eligibility.


    At the Battle at Briar’s Creek, Mark Power (Ranked 86th) posted his second career victory and led the Demon Deacons to a nine-stroke victory. Kentucky’s Alex Goff (Ranked 140th) finished second, his third career top-five finish.


    Week 6 Tournament Results (February 6-12)

    The Hayt (February 5-6)

    • Sawgrass Country Club | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

    • Team champion: Vanderbilt

    • Individual medalist: Gordon Sargent/Vanderbilt

    • Notable U-Ranked players:

    - T6, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira/Arkansas (Ranked 15th)

    - T8, Reid Davenport/Vanderbilt (Ranked 9th)

    Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate (Feb. 5-6)

    • Georgia Southern University Golf Course | Statesboro, Georgia

    • Individual medalist: Parker Claxton/Georgia Southern

    • Notable U-Ranked players:

    - T6, Brett Schell/Georgia Southern (Ranked 93rd)

    - 10th, Austin Coggin/Auburn (Ranked 65th)

    Battle at Briar's Creek (Feb. 6-7)

    • The Golf Club at Briar's Creek | Johns Island, South Carolina

    • Team champion: Wake Forest

    • Individual medalist: Mark Power/Wake Forest (Ranked 86th)

    • Notable U-Ranked players:

    - 2nd, Alex Goff/Kentucky (Ranked 140th)

    Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (February 11-12)

    • Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida

    • Team champion: Florida

    • Individual medalist: Ricky Castillo/Florida (Ranked 16th)

    • Notable U-Ranked players:

    - 2nd, Mason Williams/Georgia Southern (Ranked 32nd)

    - 4th, Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 20th)

    - T6, Fred Biondi/Florida (Ranked 3rd)

    Week 7 Tournaments (February 13-19)

    Puerto Rico Classic (February 12-14)

    • Grand Reserve Golf Club | Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

    Hal Williams Collegiate (February 13-14)

    • Magnolia Grove Crossings | Mobile, Alabama

    John Burns Intercollegiate (February 16-18)

    • Ocean Course at Hokuala | Lihue, Kaua‘i, Hawaii

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.


    RankPlayerUniversityLast U-Ranked StartNext Event
    1Ludvig AbergTexas TechT70, Hero Dubai Desert ClassicThe Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
    2Austin GreaserNorth CarolinaT16, Williams CupSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
    3Fred BiondiFloridaT6, Gator InvitationalSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
    4Sam BennettTexas A&MT6, Arizona IntercollegiateJohn Burns (Feb. 16-18)
    5Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinoisT11, Isleworth CollegiateHal Williams Collegiate (Feb. 13-14)
    6Travis VickTexasT42, Southwestern InvitationalSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
    7William MouwPepperdineT15, Southwestern InvitationalThe Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
    8Patrick WelchOklahomaT17, Ka'anapali ClassicPuerto Rico Classic (Feb. 12-14)
    9Reid DavenportVanderbiltT8, The HaytWatersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
    10Dylan MenanteNorth CarolinaT16, Williams CupSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
    11Ross SteelmanGeorgia TechT5, Golf Club of Georgia CollegiateWatersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
    12Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma StateT19, Ben Hogan CollegiateWatersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
    13Canon ClaycombAlabamaT14, The HaytWatersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21)
    14Brian StarkTexasT28, Southwestern InvitationalSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
    15Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansasT6, The Hayt Hal Williams Collegiate (Feb. 13-14)
    16Ricky CastilloFlorida1st, Gator InvitationalSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
    17Sam ChoiPepperdineT13, Southwestern InvitationalThe Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
    18Ryan BurnettNorth CarolinaT5, Williams CupSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)
    19Barclay BrownStanfordT32, Golf Club of Georgia CollegiateThe Prestige (Feb. 20-22)
    20Yuxin LinFlorida4th, Gator InvitationalSouthern Highlands (Feb. 26-28)