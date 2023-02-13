PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Meissner continues strong start on Korn Ferry Tour
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korn Ferry Tour
Seven PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at last week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. Mac Meissner closed with weekend rounds of 67-68 and finished T13, his third top-15 finish of the season, and is No. 7 on the points list. After finishing No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021, the SMU graduate won on PGA TOUR Canada in his first summer as a pro, and last season he finished No. 46 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list to retain his card for 2023.
Meissner’s college teammate Noah Goodwin finished T28 with Oklahoma products Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup, and former Pepperdine teammates RJ Manke and Joe Highsmith tied for 37th. Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman tied for 19th and secured a spot in the next Korn Ferry Tour event, the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (March 23-26).
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|T4
|Pierceson Coody*
|500
|4
|Win, The Panama Championship
|7
|Mac Meissner
|359
|4
|T2, The Panama Championship
|14
|Joe Highsmith*
|219
|4
|T4, The Panama Championship
|46
|Chris Gotterup*
|77
|4
|T14, The Panama Championship
|T49
|Logan McAllister*
|73
|4
|T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|69
|Quade Cummins
|53
|4
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|71
|Jacob Bridgeman*
|51
|3
|T19, Astara Golf Championship
|78
|Noah Goodwin*
|44
|4
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|T109
|RJ Manke
|15
|1
|T37, Astara Golf Championship
|121
|Jackson Suber*
|8
|1
|T49, The Panama Championship
*Class of 2022
PGA TOUR
Seven seniors in the Velocity Global Ranking will compete in the Genesis Collegiate Showcase at Riviera Country Club on Monday, with the winner earning an exemption into The Genesis Invitational. No. 14-ranked Brian Stark (Texas) is the top PGA TOUR University player in the field, and he’ll be joined by Matthew Anderson (San Francisco), Ethan Davidson (Texas Tech), Gustav Frimodt (TCU), Alex Goff (Kentucky), Bo Peng (Washington) and Jack Wall (Texas Tech).
Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan won the Showcase last year and will return to defend his title. Currently No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Brennan has five career collegiate titles, including the Southwestern Invitational in January.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|26
|Davis Thompson
|459
|9
|2nd, The American Express
|44
|Kevin Yu
|339
|10
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|139
|Austin Eckroat
|84
|10
|T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
|183
|Trevor Werbylo
|30
|10
|T41, The American Express