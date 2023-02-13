PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Meissner continues strong start on Korn Ferry Tour

Seven PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at last week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. Mac Meissner closed with weekend rounds of 67-68 and finished T13, his third top-15 finish of the season, and is No. 7 on the points list. After finishing No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021, the SMU graduate won on PGA TOUR Canada in his first summer as a pro, and last season he finished No. 46 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list to retain his card for 2023.