16H AGO

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Meissner continues strong start on Korn Ferry Tour

1 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Seven PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at last week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. Mac Meissner closed with weekend rounds of 67-68 and finished T13, his third top-15 finish of the season, and is No. 7 on the points list. After finishing No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021, the SMU graduate won on PGA TOUR Canada in his first summer as a pro, and last season he finished No. 46 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list to retain his card for 2023.

    Meissner’s college teammate Noah Goodwin finished T28 with Oklahoma products Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup, and former Pepperdine teammates RJ Manke and Joe Highsmith tied for 37th. Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman tied for 19th and secured a spot in the next Korn Ferry Tour event, the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (March 23-26).

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    T4Pierceson Coody*5004Win, The Panama Championship
    7Mac Meissner3594T2, The Panama Championship
    14Joe Highsmith*2194T4, The Panama Championship
    46Chris Gotterup*774T14, The Panama Championship
    T49Logan McAllister*734T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    69Quade Cummins534T28, Astara Golf Championship
    71Jacob Bridgeman*513T19, Astara Golf Championship
    78Noah Goodwin*444T28, Astara Golf Championship
    T109RJ Manke151T37, Astara Golf Championship
    121Jackson Suber*81T49, The Panama Championship

    *Class of 2022

    PGA TOUR

    Seven seniors in the Velocity Global Ranking will compete in the Genesis Collegiate Showcase at Riviera Country Club on Monday, with the winner earning an exemption into The Genesis Invitational. No. 14-ranked Brian Stark (Texas) is the top PGA TOUR University player in the field, and he’ll be joined by Matthew Anderson (San Francisco), Ethan Davidson (Texas Tech), Gustav Frimodt (TCU), Alex Goff (Kentucky), Bo Peng (Washington) and Jack Wall (Texas Tech).

    Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan won the Showcase last year and will return to defend his title. Currently No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Brennan has five career collegiate titles, including the Southwestern Invitational in January.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    26Davis Thompson45992nd, The American Express
    44Kevin Yu33910T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    139Austin Eckroat8410T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
    183Trevor Werbylo3010T41, The American Express