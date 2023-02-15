Gordon Sargent becomes World No. 1 Amateur, improves position in PGA TOUR University Accelerated
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent won his fourth collegiate title at The Hayt last week, and that victory lifted him to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® for the first time in his career. By improving two spots to No. 1, he earned two more points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, bringing his total to 12. If he reaches 20 points by the end of his junior season (Spring 2024), he will earn PGA TOUR membership.
As the No. 1 player in WAGR, Sargent earns 5 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. His record also includes representing the United States at the 2022 Palmer Cup (1 point) and 2022 World Amateur Team Championship (1 point), as well as winning the 2022 D-I NCAA individual championship (3 points) and being named the 2022 D-I Outstanding Freshman (2 points).
Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen has 13 Accelerated points and held steady at No. 2 in WAGR, while Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg is No. 3 in WAGR and remained No. 1 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking.
Florida senior Ricky Castillo continued his climb up the Velocity Global Ranking – after beginning the spring No. 20, he has improved to No. 14 after finishing second at the Sea Best Invitational and winning last week’s VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational. Georgia Southern’s Mason Williams was runner-up at the Gators Invitational and moved up eight spots to No. 24, and Wake Forest’s Mark Power improved 14 spots to No. 72 after winning the Battle at Briar’s Creek.
The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 06/2023
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|19
|1206.0263
|2
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|17
|1146.4182
|3
|-
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|17
|1123.3176
|4
|-
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|18
|1088.8905
|5
|-
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|17
|1075.1788
|6
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|19
|1040.8289
|7
|-
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|18
|1034.5133
|8
|-
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|16
|994.4843
|9
|-
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|14
|982.745
|10
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|19
|981.5615
|11
|-
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|13
|980.4861
|12
|-
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|9
|978.7877
|13
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|14
|946.1514
|14
|+2
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|18
|946.1511
|15
|-1
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|13
|942.6123
|16
|-1
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|16
|910.365
|17
|+3
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|18
|890.9077
|18
|-1
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|17
|889.3535
|19
|-1
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|15
|887.1413
|20
|-1
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|15
|884.3526
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.