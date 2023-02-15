Gordon Sargent becomes World No. 1 Amateur, improves position in PGA TOUR University Accelerated

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent won his fourth collegiate title at The Hayt last week, and that victory lifted him to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® for the first time in his career. By improving two spots to No. 1, he earned two more points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, bringing his total to 12. If he reaches 20 points by the end of his junior season (Spring 2024), he will earn PGA TOUR membership.