17H AGO

Gordon Sargent becomes World No. 1 Amateur, improves position in PGA TOUR University Accelerated

1 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent won his fourth collegiate title at The Hayt last week, and that victory lifted him to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® for the first time in his career. By improving two spots to No. 1, he earned two more points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, bringing his total to 12. If he reaches 20 points by the end of his junior season (Spring 2024), he will earn PGA TOUR membership.


    As the No. 1 player in WAGR, Sargent earns 5 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. His record also includes representing the United States at the 2022 Palmer Cup (1 point) and 2022 World Amateur Team Championship (1 point), as well as winning the 2022 D-I NCAA individual championship (3 points) and being named the 2022 D-I Outstanding Freshman (2 points).

    Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen has 13 Accelerated points and held steady at No. 2 in WAGR, while Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg is No. 3 in WAGR and remained No. 1 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking.


    Florida senior Ricky Castillo continued his climb up the Velocity Global Ranking – after beginning the spring No. 20, he has improved to No. 14 after finishing second at the Sea Best Invitational and winning last week’s VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational. Georgia Southern’s Mason Williams was runner-up at the Gators Invitational and moved up eight spots to No. 24, and Wake Forest’s Mark Power improved 14 spots to No. 72 after winning the Battle at Briar’s Creek.

    The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

    Velocity Global Ranking – Week 06/2023

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech191206.0263
    2-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina171146.4182
    3-Fred BiondiFlorida171123.3176
    4-Sam BennettTexas A&M181088.8905
    5-Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois171075.1788
    6-Travis VickTexas191040.8289
    7-William MouwPepperdine181034.5133
    8-Patrick WelchOklahoma16994.4843
    9-Reid DavenportVanderbilt14982.745
    10-Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina19981.5615
    11-Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech13980.4861
    12-Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State9978.7877
    13-Canon ClaycombAlabama14946.1514
    14+2Ricky CastilloFlorida18946.1511
    15-1Brian StarkTexas13942.6123
    16-1Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas16910.365
    17+3Yuxin LinFlorida18890.9077
    18-1Sam ChoiPepperdine17889.3535
    19-1Ryan BurnettNorth Carolina15887.1413
    20-1Barclay BrownStanford15884.3526

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.