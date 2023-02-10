Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational
Full-field list for The Riviera Country Club
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for The Genesis Invitational field list as of Friday, February 10th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Former Winners of the Genesis Invitational
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Adam Scott
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Rory McIlroy
|Webb Simpson
|Justin Thomas
|Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jon Rahm
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
|Collin Morikawa
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Scottie Scheffler
|Tiger Woods
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Francesco Molinari
|FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Billy Horschel
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Sam Burns
|Tony Finau
|Russell Henley
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|K.H. Lee
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Will Zalatoris
|Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
|Harris English
|Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Viktor Hovland
|Member of most recent U.S. Team at Presidents Cup
|Kevin Kisner
|Cameron Young
|Member of most recent International Team at Presidents Cup
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Sungjae Im
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Tom Hoge
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Scott Stallings
|Davis Riley
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Keith Mitchell
|Kurt Kitayama
|Lucas Glover
|Lucas Herbert
|Andrew Putnam
|Luke List
|Emiliano Grillo
|Brendan Steele
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Matt Kuchar
|Taylor Moore
|Chris Kirk
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Brendon Todd
|Beau Hossler
|Lanto Griffin
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Joel Dahmen
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Danny Lee
|Michael Thompson
|Hayden Buckley
|Martin Laird
|Sam Ryder
|Tyler Duncan
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Robert Streb
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Jason Day
|Doug Ghim
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Rickie Fowler
|Nick Taylor
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Danny Willett
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|Top 10 on current season's FedExCup
|Taylor Montgomery
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Thomas Detry
|S.H. Kim
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Cameron Champ
|Luke Donald
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Marcus Byrd
|Yeongsu Kim
|Adrian Meronk
|Keita Nakajima
|Justin Suh
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson
|Collegiate Showcase Winner
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.