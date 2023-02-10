PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Full-field list for The Riviera Country Club

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for The Genesis Invitational field list as of Friday, February 10th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Former Winners of the Genesis Invitational
    J.B. Holmes
    Max Homa
    Adam Scott
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Rory McIlroy
    Webb Simpson
    Justin Thomas
    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Jon Rahm
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Collin Morikawa
    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Scottie Scheffler
    Tiger Woods
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Francesco Molinari
    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Tyrrell Hatton
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Sam Burns
    Tony Finau
    Russell Henley
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    K.H. Lee
    Trey Mullinax
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Justin Rose
    Xander Schauffele
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Sepp Straka
    Adam Svensson
    Will Zalatoris
    Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Harris English
    Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Viktor Hovland
    Member of most recent U.S. Team at Presidents Cup
    Kevin Kisner
    Cameron Young
    Member of most recent International Team at Presidents Cup
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Corey Conners
    Cam Davis
    Sungjae Im
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Tom Hoge
    Brian Harman
    Sahith Theegala
    Scott Stallings
    Davis Riley
    Denny McCarthy
    Maverick McNealy
    Keith Mitchell
    Kurt Kitayama
    Lucas Glover
    Lucas Herbert
    Andrew Putnam
    Luke List
    Emiliano Grillo
    Brendan Steele
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Matt Kuchar
    Taylor Moore
    Chris Kirk
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Brendon Todd
    Beau Hossler
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Joel Dahmen
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Danny Lee
    Michael Thompson
    Hayden Buckley
    Martin Laird
    Sam Ryder
    Tyler Duncan
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Robert Streb
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Jason Day
    Doug Ghim
    Stewart Cink
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Rickie Fowler
    Nick Taylor
    Kramer Hickok
    Matt Wallace
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Danny Willett
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Nick Hardy
    Top 10 on current season's FedExCup
    Taylor Montgomery
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Thomas Detry
    S.H. Kim
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Cameron Champ
    Luke Donald
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Marcus Byrd
    Yeongsu Kim
    Adrian Meronk
    Keita Nakajima
    Justin Suh
    Ben Taylor
    Davis Thompson
    Collegiate Showcase Winner

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.