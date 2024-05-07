Trace Crowe is family’s second sports trailblazer in as many generations

Crowe was raised off the 10th hole at Smithfields Country Club, a semi-private track in small-town Easley (a small city of 23,000 in upper-west South Carolina), and try as Dale Crowe might, he could never get his youngest son to pick up a golf club. That changed on a travel baseball trip to Myrtle Beach when Trace was 10. Father and son visited Martin’s, a golf and tennis store, during a break between games. Dad bought son a set of six clubs – driver, 3-wood, 5-iron, 7-iron, wedge and putter – and Trace never played travel baseball again, Dale said. The younger Crowe continued to dabble in pickup basketball through his high school years – like his father – but golf was the focus from then onward.