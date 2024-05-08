Callum Tarren betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.733.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren posted his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.640. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).