Callum Tarren betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Callum Tarren of the United Kingdom putts on the first green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren hits the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 55th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tarren is averaging -1.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.314 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 167th on TOUR with a mark of -0.549.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|307.8
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 56 points, Tarren currently ranks 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.733.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren posted his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.640. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.314
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.549
|-1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.303
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.214
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.380
|-1.487
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.