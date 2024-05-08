PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Callum Tarren of the United Kingdom putts on the first green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren hits the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tarren is averaging -1.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.314 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 167th on TOUR with a mark of -0.549.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23307.8307.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.76%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 56 points, Tarren currently ranks 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.733.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren posted his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.640. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.314-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.549-1.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.303-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.2140.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.380-1.487

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
