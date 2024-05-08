Scott Piercy betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Scott Piercy hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 52nd-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Piercy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Scott Piercy has averaged 280.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has an average of -2.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -2.863 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|280.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|65.15%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.56
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|58
|22.90%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|15.12%
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 35 tournaments).
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Piercy put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 19th with a score of -16 (seven shots back of the winner).
- With 280 points last season, Piercy ranked 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.098
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.017
|-1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.020
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.009
|-2.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.144
|-2.863
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|64-69-69-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|69-68-72-72
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|70-72-76-69
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
