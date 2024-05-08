PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Piercy betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Scott Piercy hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 52nd-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Piercy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • Scott Piercy has averaged 280.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has an average of -2.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -2.863 in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3280.8
    Greens in Regulation %15465.15%67.28%
    Putts Per Round4528.5629.2
    Par Breakers5822.90%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%15.12%

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 35 tournaments).
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Piercy put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 19th with a score of -16 (seven shots back of the winner).
    • With 280 points last season, Piercy ranked 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0980.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.017-1.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.0200.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.009-2.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.144-2.863

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1964-69-69-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4069-68-72-72+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5770-72-76-69-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicW/D76+5--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenW/D80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

