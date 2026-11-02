Jackson Suber betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126, ranking 68th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th.

Suber ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.550 average in 2026. He also ranks eighth in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 71.14%.

On the greens, Suber carries a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 132nd on the Tour. He ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47.