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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Mexico Open

Jackson Suber sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Mexico Open

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Jackson Suber finished tied for 11th at 22-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to contend for the title at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.

Latest odds for Suber at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Suber's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1171-65-67-63-22

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3466-67-69-71-11--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-70-67-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-69-70-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1565-68-67-66-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-65-70-68-1039.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-71-69-70-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-75+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2865-69-70-74-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-64-70-1127.438

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Suber has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.919 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1260.408
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5500.632
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0780.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.265-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4880.919

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126, ranking 68th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th.
  • Suber ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.550 average in 2026. He also ranks eighth in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 71.14%.
  • On the greens, Suber carries a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 132nd on the Tour. He ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47.
  • Suber ranks 13th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 24.53% rate, and ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance with a 14.29% bogey rate. He has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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