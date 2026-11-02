Jackson Suber betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Jackson Suber sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Mexico Open
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Jackson Suber finished tied for 11th at 22-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to contend for the title at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.
Suber's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|71-65-67-63
|-22
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 22-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-70-67-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-69-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T15
|65-68-67-66
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-65-70-68
|-10
|39.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|65-69-70-74
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-64-70
|-11
|27.438
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Suber has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.919 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.126
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.550
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.078
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.265
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.488
|0.919
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126, ranking 68th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th.
- Suber ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.550 average in 2026. He also ranks eighth in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 71.14%.
- On the greens, Suber carries a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 132nd on the Tour. He ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47.
- Suber ranks 13th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 24.53% rate, and ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance with a 14.29% bogey rate. He has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.