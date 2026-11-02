Neal Shipley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Shipley ranks first on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.757. His average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 47th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley holds a -0.077 mark, ranking 107th on the Tour. He ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60%.

Shipley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.327 ranks 157th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Shipley has posted a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 135th on the Tour. He averages 29.47 Putts Per Round, ranking 145th, and breaks par 21.67% of the time, ranking 115th.