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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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28M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley holes 23-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Neal Shipley holes 23-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Neal Shipley heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. In his only prior appearance at this event, in 2024, Shipley missed the cut after an opening-round 76.

Latest odds for Shipley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Shipley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC76-67-1

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1668-70-68-63-15--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-66-71-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-63-67-68-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT365-62-65-69-23--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-69-72-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-70-67-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Shipley has averaged 0.731 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has averaged 1.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7570.731
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0770.154
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.3270.042
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2770.545
Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0771.472

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley ranks first on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.757. His average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 47th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley holds a -0.077 mark, ranking 107th on the Tour. He ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60%.
  • Shipley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.327 ranks 157th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Shipley has posted a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 135th on the Tour. He averages 29.47 Putts Per Round, ranking 145th, and breaks par 21.67% of the time, ranking 115th.
  • Shipley has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 183rd on the Tour. He ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.29% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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