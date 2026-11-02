Neal Shipley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Neal Shipley holes 23-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Neal Shipley heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. In his only prior appearance at this event, in 2024, Shipley missed the cut after an opening-round 76.
Shipley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-67
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|68-70-68-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-66-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-63-67-68
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|65-62-65-69
|-23
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Shipley has averaged 0.731 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 1.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.757
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.077
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.327
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.277
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.077
|1.472
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley ranks first on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.757. His average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 47th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley holds a -0.077 mark, ranking 107th on the Tour. He ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60%.
- Shipley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.327 ranks 157th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Shipley has posted a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 135th on the Tour. He averages 29.47 Putts Per Round, ranking 145th, and breaks par 21.67% of the time, ranking 115th.
- Shipley has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 183rd on the Tour. He ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.29% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.