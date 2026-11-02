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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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43M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau drains 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Mexico Open

Tony Finau drains 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Mexico Open

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Tony Finau heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2023, Finau missed the cut after posting a 3-under score.

Latest odds for Finau at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Finau's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC68-71-3
2022T4567-69-70-70-8
2021T867-66-69-67-15

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Finau's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-71-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4171-68-72-68-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC78-71+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-69-70-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7168-67-70-77+22.850
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.292
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.000

Finau's recent performances

  • Finau's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 6-under.
  • He has averaged -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.050 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.138-0.642
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.185-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2790.417
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.264-0.755
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.308-1.050

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau ranks 120th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 44th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau holds a -0.185 mark, ranking 128th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.18%.
  • Around the green, Finau has been one of his stronger areas, ranking 20th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.279.
  • On the greens, Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.264, ranking 131st on the Tour. He ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.54% ranks 133rd.
  • Finau ranks 58th on the Tour by breaking par 22.75% of the time, and he has accumulated 416 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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