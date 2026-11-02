Tony Finau betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Finau ranks 120th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 44th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau holds a -0.185 mark, ranking 128th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.18%.

Around the green, Finau has been one of his stronger areas, ranking 20th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.279.

On the greens, Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.264, ranking 131st on the Tour. He ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.54% ranks 133rd.