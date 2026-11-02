Tony Finau betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Tony Finau drains 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Mexico Open
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Tony Finau heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2023, Finau missed the cut after posting a 3-under score.
Finau's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2022
|T45
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|2021
|T8
|67-66-69-67
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|71-68-72-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-69-70
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|68-67-70-77
|+2
|2.850
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.292
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.000
Finau's recent performances
- Finau's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 6-under.
- He has averaged -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.050 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.138
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.185
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.279
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.264
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.308
|-1.050
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau ranks 120th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 44th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau holds a -0.185 mark, ranking 128th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.18%.
- Around the green, Finau has been one of his stronger areas, ranking 20th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.279.
- On the greens, Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.264, ranking 131st on the Tour. He ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.54% ranks 133rd.
- Finau ranks 58th on the Tour by breaking par 22.75% of the time, and he has accumulated 416 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.