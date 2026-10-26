The First Look: Second half of FedExCup Fall begins at VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Brian Campbell claims first PGA Tour win in dramatic playoff at Mexico Open
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The PGA Tour returns to Mexico for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the first of two Mexican events in a row on the schedule as the 2026 campaign inches towards its conclusion.
It’s a key week for many around the Top 100 bubble in the FedExCup Fall standings, while there are plenty of notables set to tee it up at Vidanta.
Here’s everything else you need to know this week.
FIELD NOTES: Tom Kim returns to action on the PGA Tour for the first time since winning a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, topping the field by three shots. Kim has four top 10s on the PGA Tour this season including a win at the Genesis Scottish Open. … Wyndham Clark is the highest-ranked golfer in the field. Clark, who has three wins in 2026, including his second U.S. Open title, has teed it up once this fall – the Baycurrent Classic in Japan – as well as being part of the victorious U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup. Clark returns to the Vidanta Vallarta for the first time since 2023 when he finished T23. … Ben Griffin is back in action for the first time since finishing his FedExCup Playoffs at the BMW Championship. Griffin, ranked No. 28 in the world, had four top 10s this season highlighted by a solo third at the Cadillac Championship. … Brian Campbell returns to defend his title in Mexico. No one has been able to successfully go back-to-back since the tournament became part of the PGA Tour schedule, although Jon Rahm finished runner-up the year after he won in 2022. Aldrich Potgieter, who Campbell defeated in a playoff last year, is also set to tee it up once again. … Another past champion in the field who is returning is Tony Finau, who sits No. 104 in the FedExCup Fall standings. It’s prime time for many around the top-100 bubble to make a hearty move up the standings including Lee Hodges (No. 100), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (No. 101), A.J. Ewart (No. 105), Rico Hoey (No. 106), plus Max Greyserman (No. 99), Chandler Phillips (No. 98) and Taylor Pendrith (No. 96).
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: John Daly II will make his second start on the PGA Tour this season after finding the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open. The Arkansas Razorback finished T37 and turned professional this summer. … Ryder Cowan, who finished as low amateur at the 2026 U.S. Open after finishing T23, is back in action on the PGA Tour for the first time since the 3M Open, where he missed the cut. Cowan is a senior at the University of Oklahoma and is No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. … BYU star Kihei Akina will continue his fine fall on the PGA Tour. He finished ninth at the Bank of Utah Championship after shooting 65-65 on the weekend and then finished T17 in Bermuda. … Camilo Villegas rounds out the sponsor invites and will be returning to Vallarta for the first time since 2023. … There are also a half-dozen local Mexican professionals who are set to tee it up via sponsor exemptions including: Santiago de la Fuente, Alejandro Fierro, Mauricio Figueroa Ramirez, Gerardo Gomez, Omar Morales and Alvaro Ortiz, who won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2026 (UNC Health Championship, Simmons Bank Open) en route to earning a PGA Tour card by finishing fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
STORYLINES: The VidantaWorld Mexico Open is the fifth of eight events in the FedExCup Fall. Players are already set to jockey for position in the standings as Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup Fall standings will make up the Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. … Thanks to his T3 finish in Bermuda, Corey Conners made a hearty jump up the standings from No. 66 to No. 54. His T3 was Conners’ best result of the season.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Vidanta Vallarta is a par 71 that measures 7,337 yards. The course underwent a hearty renovation in preparation for the PGA Tour to make its return in 2026. … The course was shortened by about 100 yards and players will see a rerouting and new design specifically focused on Nos. 4, 8, 17, and 18. … The fourth was completely redesigned to a 423-yard par 4 from a 520-yard hole. … Hole Nos. 18, 9, 1 and 10 are now situated in a single quadrant to improve fan experience while No. 17 will feature a stadium-style build out. … No. 11 changed from a par 3 to a par 4 while No. 13 is now a drivable par 4 (changed from a par 3). … No. 15 is also now a par 3 (changed from a par 4). … Overall, it’s a new-look Vidanta Vallarta.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Tony Finau (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Jon Rahm (Round 3, 2023), Aldrich Potgieter (Round 2, 2025)
LAST TIME: Brian Campbell took advantage of a big break in a playoff to win for the first time as a professional. Campbell’s drive on the first playoff hole was headed towards the trees before he got an incredible bounce and the ball ended up back in the fairway. Although he was almost 100 yards behind Aldrich Potgieter, he still had a shot. He ripped a fairway wood to wedge distance and rolled in a 4-footer for birdie. When Potgieter missed a 6-foot birdie attempt, Campbell had won. Potgieter, whose Friday 61 tied the course record, started the final round with a one-shot lead but made two bogeys on his front nine. Campbell shot a 1-under 70 while Potgieter ended with an even-par 71 in the finale. The duo topped the hard-charging Isaiah Salinda by one shot, whose 6-under 65 was the round of the day. Aaron Rai and Ben Griffin finished a shot further back at 18 under for the week.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Saturday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.