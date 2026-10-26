The First Look: Second half of FedExCup Fall begins at VidantaWorld Mexico Open

FIELD NOTES: Tom Kim returns to action on the PGA Tour for the first time since winning a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, topping the field by three shots. Kim has four top 10s on the PGA Tour this season including a win at the Genesis Scottish Open. … Wyndham Clark is the highest-ranked golfer in the field. Clark, who has three wins in 2026, including his second U.S. Open title, has teed it up once this fall – the Baycurrent Classic in Japan – as well as being part of the victorious U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup. Clark returns to the Vidanta Vallarta for the first time since 2023 when he finished T23. … Ben Griffin is back in action for the first time since finishing his FedExCup Playoffs at the BMW Championship. Griffin, ranked No. 28 in the world, had four top 10s this season highlighted by a solo third at the Cadillac Championship. … Brian Campbell returns to defend his title in Mexico. No one has been able to successfully go back-to-back since the tournament became part of the PGA Tour schedule, although Jon Rahm finished runner-up the year after he won in 2022. Aldrich Potgieter, who Campbell defeated in a playoff last year, is also set to tee it up once again. … Another past champion in the field who is returning is Tony Finau, who sits No. 104 in the FedExCup Fall standings. It’s prime time for many around the top-100 bubble to make a hearty move up the standings including Lee Hodges (No. 100), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (No. 101), A.J. Ewart (No. 105), Rico Hoey (No. 106), plus Max Greyserman (No. 99), Chandler Phillips (No. 98) and Taylor Pendrith (No. 96).