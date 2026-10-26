Aaron Wise betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Wise has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Wise has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.