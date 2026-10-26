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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Aaron Wise finished tied for sixth at 14-under the last time he competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Wise at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Wise's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T665-75-66-64-14

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Wise's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2022, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Aaron Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-66-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipDQ72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.50
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014.00
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

Aaron Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged -1.721 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Aaron Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.257-0.179
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1320.028
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.062-0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.392-1.484
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.454-1.721

Aaron Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 302.9 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Wise holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.132 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.34%.
  • Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.062 this season, and he breaks par 23.23% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.84%.
  • On the greens, Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.392 in 2026, averaging 29.30 Putts Per Round.
  • Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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