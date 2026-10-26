Aaron Wise betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Aaron Wise finished tied for sixth at 14-under the last time he competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Wise's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T6
|65-75-66-64
|-14
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2022, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Aaron Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|DQ
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.50
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14.00
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Aaron Wise's recent performances
- Wise has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Wise has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.721 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Aaron Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.257
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.132
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.062
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.392
|-1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.454
|-1.721
Aaron Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 302.9 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Wise holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.132 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.34%.
- Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.062 this season, and he breaks par 23.23% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.84%.
- On the greens, Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.392 in 2026, averaging 29.30 Putts Per Round.
- Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.