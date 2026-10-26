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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu's 132-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Dylan Wu's 132-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Dylan Wu has made three appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with finishes of T15 and T24 in his two most recent trips. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on those results.

Latest odds for Wu at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Wu's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2468-68-73-66-9
2023T1568-71-66-67-12
2022MC71-71E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1767-68-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-66-67-67-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5769-70-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6567-70-71-71-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-67E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7273-71-82-72+185.750

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Wu has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.417-0.437
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.018-0.645
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0400.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0940.346
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.533-0.520

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu ranks 148th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 137th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu holds a 0.018 mark that ranks 92nd on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.040 ranks 97th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Wu has a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 102nd on the Tour. He ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
  • Wu has recorded 102 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.01% ranks 142nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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