Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Dylan Wu's 132-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Dylan Wu has made three appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with finishes of T15 and T24 in his two most recent trips. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on those results.
Wu's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|2023
|T15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|67-68-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|69-70-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Wu has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.417
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.018
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.040
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.094
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.533
|-0.520
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu ranks 148th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu holds a 0.018 mark that ranks 92nd on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.040 ranks 97th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Wu has a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 102nd on the Tour. He ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Wu has recorded 102 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.01% ranks 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.