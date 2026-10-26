Wyndham Clark betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Wyndham Clark drains 15-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent
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Wyndham Clark heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. His best result at this event was a tied-for-24th finish at 10-under in 2023.
Clark's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|2022
|T67
|68-72-72-72
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event also came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T63
|70-72-74-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 30, 2026
|Tour Championship
|T21
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|1
|64-64-65-70
|-17
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T5
|69-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-67-66-71
|-9
|56.25
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|68-64-65-65
|-18
|287.50
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-69-70-73
|-4
|750.00
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|68-68-63-70
|-11
|63.00
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the BMW Championship, where he won with a score of 17-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.027
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.431
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.305
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.384
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.147
|0.131
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark ranks fourth on the Tour in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 2,255 points. He also ranks fourth in Par Breakers, converting 25.27% of his opportunities.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.431 ranks 25th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.12% ranks 104th.
- Around the green, Clark's average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 16th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Clark posts a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 21st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.99 ranks fifth.
- Clark's Driving Distance average of 312.8 yards ranks 35th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.027 ranks 87th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.57% ranks 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.