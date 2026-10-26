Wyndham Clark betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Clark ranks fourth on the Tour in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 2,255 points. He also ranks fourth in Par Breakers, converting 25.27% of his opportunities.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.431 ranks 25th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.12% ranks 104th.

Around the green, Clark's average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 16th on the Tour.

On the greens, Clark posts a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 21st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.99 ranks fifth.