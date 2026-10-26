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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark drains 15-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent

Wyndham Clark drains 15-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent

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Wyndham Clark heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. His best result at this event was a tied-for-24th finish at 10-under in 2023.

Latest odds for Clark at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Clark's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2473-67-69-65-10
2022T6768-72-72-72E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Clark's best finish at this event also came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT6370-72-74-69+1--
Aug. 30, 2026Tour ChampionshipT2167-69-67-72-5--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship164-64-65-70-17--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT569-66-70-68-7--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-74+5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-67-66-71-956.25
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT568-64-65-65-18287.50
June 21, 2026U.S. Open164-69-70-73-4750.00
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.00

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the BMW Championship, where he won with a score of 17-under.
  • Clark has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.027-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4310.035
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3050.152
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.384-0.003
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1470.131

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark ranks fourth on the Tour in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 2,255 points. He also ranks fourth in Par Breakers, converting 25.27% of his opportunities.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.431 ranks 25th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.12% ranks 104th.
  • Around the green, Clark's average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 16th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Clark posts a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 21st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.99 ranks fifth.
  • Clark's Driving Distance average of 312.8 yards ranks 35th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.027 ranks 87th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.57% ranks 59th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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