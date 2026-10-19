The First Look: FedExCup Fall reaches halfway point at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

FIELD NOTES: Adam Schenk is looking to become the first golfer to successfully defend his title in Bermuda. Schenk, who finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory in more than 240 starts, will need some more magic this time around – he sits No. 163 in the FedExCup standings. … Ben James is looking to continue his tidy fall streak of good play. He comes into the week having notched three straight top-five finishes and has four top fives in his last six PGA Tour appearances. He is the second-highest-ranked golfer in the FedExCup standings in the field after Austin Smotherman. … Smotherman broke through for his first Tour title at the Bank of Utah Championship. … Corey Conners is the top-ranked golfer in the world in the field (No. 61). Conners, who was part of the International Team for the third time at the Presidents Cup, has one top-10 finish so far this year. … Star-in-waiting and U.S. Walker Cup member Kihei Akina is in the field after finishing inside the top 10 at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. … Monday qualifying was completed last week with Adam Long, Willie Mack III, Matt Anderson and Austin Lemieux (son of hockey legend Mario) earning their way into the field. … Lee Hodges will tee it up on the bubble of the FedExCup standings at No. 100. There are plenty of other ‘bubble boys’ in action, including Max Greyserman at No. 99, last year’s runner-up Chandler Phillips at No. 98, past champ of this event Seamus Power at No. 103 and International Team Presidents Cup assistant captain Taylor Pendrith at No. 96.