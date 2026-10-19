Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Højgaard ranks sixth on TOUR in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.112 ranks 72nd.

In terms of ball-striking, Højgaard holds a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.72%, which ranks 52nd on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green figure of -0.180 ranks 122nd, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.079 ranks 110th.

On the greens, Højgaard has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.380 that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He averages 29.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd in that category.