Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark plays his second shot on the 2nd hole on day three of the Danish Golf Championship 2026 at Great Northern on August 15, 2026 in Kerteminde, Denmark. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Rasmus Højgaard heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25. He previously competed at this event in 2021, finishing tied for 37th at 4-under.
Højgaard's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T37
|70-71-70-69
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 4-under.
- This will mark Højgaard's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.112
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.180
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.079
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.380
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.233
|0.249
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard ranks sixth on TOUR in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.112 ranks 72nd.
- In terms of ball-striking, Højgaard holds a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.72%, which ranks 52nd on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green figure of -0.180 ranks 122nd, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.079 ranks 110th.
- On the greens, Højgaard has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.380 that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He averages 29.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd in that category.
- Højgaard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.26% ranks 148th on TOUR, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 81st. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.