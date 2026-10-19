Troy Merritt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Troy Merritt of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Troy Merritt finished tied for 12th at 11-under the last time he appeared at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Merritt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|68-67-66-72
|-11
|2021
|T40
|69-70-71-71
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Merritt's best finish at this event also came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.591
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.482
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.105
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.756
|0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.212
|0.144
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.591 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 293.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Merritt carries a -0.482 mark in 2026. He has a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 27.47 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 22.41% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
- Merritt has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 180th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.212 for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.