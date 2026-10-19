Troy Merritt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.591 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 293.6 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Merritt carries a -0.482 mark in 2026. He has a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate this season.

On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 27.47 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 22.41% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.