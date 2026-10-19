Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Montgomery carries a -0.130 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.08%.

Montgomery has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.057 in 2026.

On the greens, Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.404 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.