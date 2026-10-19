Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club on July 24, 2026 in Glenview, Illinois. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Taylor Montgomery heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to improve upon his tied-for-34th finish from last year's edition.
Montgomery's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery averaged -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.391
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.130
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.057
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.404
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.982
|-1.189
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Montgomery carries a -0.130 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.08%.
- Montgomery has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.057 in 2026.
- On the greens, Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.404 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Montgomery's overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at -1.982 in 2026. He has broken par 19.44% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.69%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.