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Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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Highlights | Round 1 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

Highlights | Round 1 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR returns to Colonial Country Club and one of the longest-standing TOUR venues is ready to welcome many of the game’s best.

    The field of the Charles Schwab Challenge is chock-full of notables and soon-to-be stars ready to win one of the TOUR’s most storied titles with lots on the line: This week marks the final chance to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    After a weather-delayed opening round, six players share the lead at 6-under 64, including Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Matt McCarty and Lee Hodges. Keegan Bradley and Gary Woodland are among the large group one shot back.

    Read below for coverage details.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:33 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler (No. 10 tee)
    • 1:46 p.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im (No. 1 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 8:44 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland, J.J. Spaun (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:55 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau(No. 10 tee)
    • 1:24 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Ryan Gerard (No. 1 tee)
    • 1:35 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley (No. 1 tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

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    The First Look
    R1
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    T1

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T1

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T1

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Tom Kim
    KOR
    T. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T1

    KOR
    T. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T1

    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T1

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Lee Hodges
    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T1

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
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