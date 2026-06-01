Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7, 2026. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 15th at two-over.
McIlroy's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|2023
|T7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|2022
|T18
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|2021
|T18
|72-72-71-72
|-1
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of two-over.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at three-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|74-67-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|51.800
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|1
|67-65-73-71
|-12
|750.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- McIlroy has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- McIlroy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.778 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.842
|0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.641
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.099
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.097
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.679
|1.261
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.842 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.8 yards showcases his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.641 mark. He has a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he breaks par 25.64% of the time.
- McIlroy ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,503 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.