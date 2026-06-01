Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

McIlroy has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

McIlroy has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.

McIlroy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.778 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.