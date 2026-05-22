Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge
3 Min Read
Mic’d up with Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin
The TOUR takes on its second straight event in the Lone Star State at the Charles Schwab Challenge, contested at Colonial Country Club.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Past winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Riley, Davis
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Spaun, J.J.
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Koepka, Brooks
Scheffler, Scottie
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (three-year exemption)
Bhatia, Akshay
Henley, Russell
Winner of The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Åberg, Ludvig
Matsuyama, Hideki
PGA TOUR tournament winner in past year
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Castillo, Ricky
Echavarria, Nico
Fisk, Steven
Gerard, Ryan
Mouw, William
Schenk, Adam
Snedeker, Brandt
Woodland, Gary
Member of 2025 European Ryder Cup team
Højgaard, Rasmus
MacIntyre, Robert
Member of 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup team
Finau, Tony
Homa, Max
Theegala, Sahith
Member of 2024 International Presidents Cup team
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Tom
Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
Dunlap, Nick
Howell, Mason
Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)
Blair, Zac
Hansson, Albert
Suber, Jackson
Villegas, Camilo
Sponsor exemptions (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Hardy, Nick
Hoffman, Charley
Kisner, Kevin
Kuchar, Matt
Palmer, Ryan
Simpson, Webb
Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking (through the Masters)
Kim, Michael
Stevens, Sam
McCarty, Matt
Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Hall, Harry
Novak, Andrew
Fowler, Rickie
Glover, Lucas
McCarthy, Denny
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Greyserman, Max
Higgo, Garrick
Hoey, Rico
Kirk, Chris
McGreevy, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Yu, Kevin
Highsmith, Joe
Jaeger, Stephan
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Thompson, Davis
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Davis, Cam
van Rooyen, Erik
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Vilips, Karl
Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Ford, David
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Top 100 (Medical)
Hodges, Lee
Below 10th from year-to-date FedExCup Points List
Putnam, Andrew
Lipsky, David
Moore, Taylor
Horschel, Billy
Eckroat, Austin
Pavon, Matthieu
Dahmen, Joel
Hossler, Beau
Ventura, Kris
Springer, Hayden
Power, Seamus
Ghim, Doug
Ryder, Sam
Peterson, Paul
Kizzire, Patton
Martin, Ben
Skinns, David
Streelman, Kevin