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Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Inside the Field

Mic’d up with Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin

Mic’d up with Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR takes on its second straight event in the Lone Star State at the Charles Schwab Challenge, contested at Colonial Country Club.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field below:

    Past winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge

    Griffin, Ben
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Riley, Davis

    Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Spaun, J.J.

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Koepka, Brooks
    Scheffler, Scottie

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Harman, Brian

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (three-year exemption)

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Henley, Russell

    Winner of The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Åberg, Ludvig
    Matsuyama, Hideki

    PGA TOUR tournament winner in past year

    Bradley, Keegan
    Brennan, Michael
    Campbell, Brian
    Castillo, Ricky
    Echavarria, Nico
    Fisk, Steven
    Gerard, Ryan
    Mouw, William
    Schenk, Adam
    Snedeker, Brandt
    Woodland, Gary

    Member of 2025 European Ryder Cup team

    Højgaard, Rasmus
    MacIntyre, Robert

    Member of 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup team

    Finau, Tony
    Homa, Max
    Theegala, Sahith

    Member of 2024 International Presidents Cup team

    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Im, Sungjae
    Kim, Tom

    Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge

    Dunlap, Nick
    Howell, Mason

    Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)

    Blair, Zac
    Hansson, Albert
    Suber, Jackson
    Villegas, Camilo

    Sponsor exemptions (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

    Hardy, Nick
    Hoffman, Charley
    Kisner, Kevin
    Kuchar, Matt
    Palmer, Ryan
    Simpson, Webb

    Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking (through the Masters)

    Kim, Michael
    Stevens, Sam
    McCarty, Matt

    Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hall, Harry
    Novak, Andrew
    Fowler, Rickie
    Glover, Lucas
    McCarthy, Denny
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Greyserman, Max
    Higgo, Garrick
    Hoey, Rico
    Kirk, Chris
    McGreevy, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Yu, Kevin
    Highsmith, Joe
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Thompson, Davis
    Mitchell, Keith
    Meissner, Mac
    Davis, Cam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Vilips, Karl

    Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)

    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    Crowe, Trace
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Ford, David
    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    Top 100 (Medical)

    Hodges, Lee

    Below 10th from year-to-date FedExCup Points List

    Putnam, Andrew
    Lipsky, David
    Moore, Taylor
    Horschel, Billy
    Eckroat, Austin
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Dahmen, Joel
    Hossler, Beau
    Ventura, Kris
    Springer, Hayden
    Power, Seamus
    Ghim, Doug
    Ryder, Sam
    Peterson, Paul
    Kizzire, Patton
    Martin, Ben
    Skinns, David
    Streelman, Kevin

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    1

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    -18

    1

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    -13

    T2

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Kensei Hirata
    JPN
    K. Hirata
    Tot
    -13
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    -13

    T2

    JPN
    K. Hirata
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
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    F

    -13

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    T2

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Jordan Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    -12

    T6

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*
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