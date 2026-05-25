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6H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley finished tied for second at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Bradley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T268-66-70-67-9

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1267-67-72-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-74-73-66-353.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-69-72-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5077-66-68-78+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331.000

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Bradley has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.093-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.2730.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2310.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.0670.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.0170.219

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.093 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.273 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
    • Bradley has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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