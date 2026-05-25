Keegan Bradley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Keegan Bradley of the United States tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley finished tied for second at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Bradley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31.000
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.093
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.273
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.231
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.067
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.017
|0.219
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.093 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.273 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.