Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Griffin has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.