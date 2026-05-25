Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns as the defending champion to the Charles Schwab Challenge, having won the tournament last year with a score of 12-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on defending his title in Fort Worth, Texas.
Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2023
|T52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-75-70
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.107
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.381
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.419
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.455
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.386
|0.527
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.381 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 708 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.