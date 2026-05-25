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6H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns as the defending champion to the Charles Schwab Challenge, having won the tournament last year with a score of 12-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on defending his title in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025166-63-68-71-12
    2024MC71-72+3
    2023T5267-69-75-72+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-67-72-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3372-69-70-77E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.1070.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.381-0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4190.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4550.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3860.527

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.381 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 708 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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