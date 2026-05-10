Nine things to know: Aronimink Golf Club, host of 2026 PGA Championship

It will be crucial to hit fairways off the tee. This is not “bomb and gouge” golf, where distance alone is a virtue. That’s because it will be imperative to control the spin on approach shots, something much easier to do from fairways cut at 3/8ths of an inch (0.375 inches) than from 3 1/2-inch-deep fescue/bluegrass rough. That’s an all-or-nothing proposition, since there is no forgiving intermediate rough immediately alongside fairways; the transition from tight cut to rough cut is immediate. Golf balls running out on the low side find grass that is especially “juicy” – thick and heavy, due to the accumulation of irrigation runoff and fertilizer on that side. If that seems unfair, too bad. No one said championship golf is an exercise in equity. Miss a fairway, and you’ve got an issue to deal with.