The First Look: THE PLAYERS Championship

FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy returns to TPC Sawgrass as the defending champion but after withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard citing a back injury prior to the third round. Reports from Bay Hill Club & Lodge were encouraging and McIlroy appears set to tee it up at THE PLAYERS without issue. McIlroy is scheduled to speak to media on Wednesday morning. If McIlroy were to win, he would join Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers in history to win THE PLAYERS three times. … Scottie Scheffler is looking to capture his third title at THE PLAYERS in four years after going back-to-back in 2023-24. Scheffler has a win already this season after capturing The American Express, and followed that up with back-to-back top-5 finishes. Scheffler’s T24 Sunday at Bay Hill was his first finish outside the top 15 on the PGA TOUR since, ironically enough, last year’s THE PLAYERS when he finished tied for 20th. … Brooks Koepka is back at TPC Sawgrass. Koepka, whose best finish at THE PLAYERS was a T11 in 2018, has had a mixed bag of results since his return to the TOUR but in his last start at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches he finished tied for ninth – far and away his best finish so far in 2026. … Past champ Justin Thomas will continue his return from back surgery last fall with his second start in as many weeks. Thomas, by his own admission, struggled in his 2026 debut, shooting 79-79 at Bay Hill. … Among the group of past winners in the field is also Adam Scott, who has the most appearances at THE PLAYERS of any player in the field with 24. … Reigning FedExCup winner Tommy Fleetwood looks to bounce back after a tough week at Bay Hill where he finished second-last amongst those who made the cut. Alas, Fleetwood had two top-10 results in his first two events on TOUR in 2026 and has made the cut in four straight years at TPC Sawgrass. He finished T5 in 2019. … J.J. Spaun will rebound after his 2025 playoff loss to McIlroy. Spaun, who was just inches away from winning THE PLAYERS in regulation 12 months ago, hasn’t yet found his groove in 2026 with three missed cuts in five starts. … Akshay Bhatia will look to continue his momentum in Florida after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a playoff. Bhatia, who is just 24 and now owns three PGA TOUR titles, has three top-seven finishes in his last four starts and finished T3 at THE PLAYERS last year. … Ricky Castillo is one of this year’s debutants at TPC Sawgrass after he won for the first time on the PGA TOUR at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday. … Sixteen golfers drew into THE PLAYERS field via their efforts so far in 2026 and their ranking in the FedExCup standings including fan favorites Joel Dahmen, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala.