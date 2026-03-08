Who to watch: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline featured groups for THE PLAYERS Championship

McIlroy, who withdrew prior to his third-round tee time at Bay Hill Club & Lodge due to a back injury, returns to Pete Dye’s Stadium Course as defending champion after claiming his second THE PLAYERS trophy a year ago in a three-hole Monday playoff against J.J. Spaun. Schauffele has yet to win at TPC Sawgrass but has earned two runner-up finishes (2018, 2024), while Matsuyama’s best finish came in 2023, when a flurry of final-round birdies moved the Japanese star to fifth on the final leaderboard.