PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada reacts to his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada reacts to his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju will make his first appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years when he tees off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15. The tournament offers a $25 million purse and will be held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This will be Yellamaraju's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3773-69-69-70-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-72-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5474-64-70-73-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-67-71-72-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-68-68-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1367-67-72-65-954.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3650.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3120.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.372-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3590.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.6650.251

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.312 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 70.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW