Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada reacts to his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju will make his first appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years when he tees off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15. The tournament offers a $25 million purse and will be held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This will be Yellamaraju's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-72-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|74-64-70-73
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-67-71-72
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.365
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.312
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.372
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.359
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.665
|0.251
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.312 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 70.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
