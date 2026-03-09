PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China prepares to play a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Dou at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Dou's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1772-68-66-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-71-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7366-70-69-77-62.700
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-71-71-67-35.500

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last six appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged 0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.398-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.9050.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2630.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0190.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.7890.677

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.905 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou delivers a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

