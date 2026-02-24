Eugenio Chacarra to make PGA TOUR return at Puerto Rico Open
Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra celebrates first collegiate win in 2022
Written by Jimmy Reinman
Former Oklahoma State standout Eugenio Chacarra will make his return to the PGA TOUR next week after accepting a sponsor exemption into the Puerto Rico Open.
Chacarra, 25, has made seven career starts on TOUR, with his best finish a tie for 45th at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship while still an amateur. The Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, will be contested at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, with 300 FedExCup points on the line.
“Very thankful for the opportunity,” Chacarra said Tuesday in a virtual press conference. “My goal since I was little is to be on the PGA TOUR. “
Back in 2022, Chacarra was the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world when he opted to join LIV Golf for its inaugural season. By 2024, the Spaniard shifted his focus to the DP World Tour, reassessing his long-term path while targeting a full-time return to the PGA TOUR.
“I grew up watching the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR, and that’s what I dream of playing and winning,” Chacarra said. “That’s what my heart and my ambition was, so we thought it was the best for me to move forward and try to get on the PGA TOUR.”
His plan gained momentum with a victory at the 2023 St Andrews Bay Championship on the Asian Tour. He broke through again at the 2025 Hero Indian Open, a win that secured full DP World Tour status for the remainder of the season and earned him a spot in the 2025 PGA Championship via the International Swing.
“When I won the Hero Indian Open like 10 months ago, I felt my life completely changed,” Chacarra said. “Being a winner on the DP World Tour, I got into every Rolex Series, I got a chance to get into some co-sanctioned events with the PGA TOUR. … It’s just fun, it’s just fun to see the winning and how you can get better.”
The victory also opened the door to the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, though he missed the cut. Chacarra finished 36th in the 2025 Race to Dubai standings, falling short of the top-10 threshold required to earn a PGA TOUR card for 2026.
Still, he remains confident his game can travel.
“I’m going to try to go back to my best level, get my game where it needs to be,” he said. “I know when my game’s good I can compete with all the best players in the world. I’m excited to have a chance to compete on the PGA TOUR.”
Chacarra said he spent recent weeks at home resetting and preparing for this next opportunity.
“I’ve been working a lot of these couple weeks at home,” he said. “I needed some time to reset and focus on what’s the most important thing for me right now, that’s to get on the PGA TOUR as quick as possible.”
He intends to continue playing primarily on the DP World Tour while chasing additional sponsor exemptions and opportunities in the United States. He will also defend his Hero Indian Open title later this season.
“I’ll try to play as much as possible, and obviously I will try to perform well so I can get more sponsor invites, or maybe win or maybe finish top 10, we will see,” Chacarra said. “Just we all know how golf is and how everything can change in a week.”
For now, that week could be in Puerto Rico, a massive first step in his pursuit of a permanent place on the PGA TOUR.