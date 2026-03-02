PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger finished tied for third at 18-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Stanger's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T368-65-67-70-18

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has an average of -0.970 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6950.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-1.547-0.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.207-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.404-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.655-1.394

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.547 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
    • Stanger has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

