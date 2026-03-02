Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.547 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.