Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Jimmy Stanger of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger finished tied for third at 18-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Stanger's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of -0.970 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.695
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-1.547
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.207
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.404
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.655
|-1.394
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.547 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.