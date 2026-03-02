Chan Kim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Chan Kim returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
Kim's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|2024
|T61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|2022
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.6
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-74
|-6
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|66-68-69-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|69-70-68-75
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.292
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.405
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.524
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.266
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.145
|0.057
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.405 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points (160th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
