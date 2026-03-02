PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chan Kim returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1666-69-72-66-15
    2024T6172-68-65-77-6
    2022T1670-70-69-69-10

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.6
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-74-6--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4166-68-69-66-13--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2276-65-65-75-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6069-70-68-75-6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-74+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2920.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.405-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.5240.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.266-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1450.057

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.405 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kim has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points (160th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

