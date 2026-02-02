The First Look: WM Phoenix Open

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to the site of his first TOUR win in 2022, looking for his 21st TOUR victory after capturing The American Express in his 2026 season debut. Scheffler’s 20th win granted him a lifetime exemption on TOUR and made him just the third player in TOUR history to surpass $100 million in on-course earnings. Could Scheffler be set for an even more torrid pace than his nine-win 2024 season? Another win at TPC Scottsdale would fan the flames into white-hot territory. His T25 finish here last year marked the worst result of his entire 2025 campaign. Brooks Koepka makes his second TOUR start as part of the Returning Member Program, after making the cut in his return last week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Koepka returns to the friendly confines of TPC Scottsdale, where he captured his first TOUR win in 2015 and added another desert title in 2021. Xander Schauffele makes his second start of the year well-rested after seeing his cut streak of 72 events snapped on the 36th hole at the Farmers last week. Viktor Hovland makes his 2026 TOUR debut with just his fourth career start at the WM Phoenix Open (T42, MC, MC). Hovland finished T14 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour two weeks ago. J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Harris English, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, Sony Open in Hawaii winner Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young round out the rest of the top-20 players in the field. They will be joined by notables including Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman. Justin Thomas will miss his usual start at the WM Phoenix Open as he continues to recover from back surgery.