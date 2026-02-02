The First Look: WM Phoenix Open
4 Min Read
Golf is Hard | From the desert at WM Phoenix Open
Written by Jimmy Reinman
The PGA TOUR once again heads to the desert for the 39th edition of “The People’s Open,” the WM Phoenix Open.
TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course – and its famed “Colosseum” par-3 16th – will be primed to entertain, as the field of 121 features 10 former major champions and 11 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Scottie Scheffler returns to the “Greenest Show on Grass” for his second start of the season, playing alongside two-time WM Phoenix Open winner Brooks Koepka for the first time this year.
While much of the country braces for frigid temperatures, the Arizona Valley is forecast to have an outstanding week of weather, with sunny skies, highs between 78 and 82 degrees, and overnight lows hovering around 56. Expect slightly earlier tee times on Sunday, as the WM Phoenix Open once again provides the perfect pregame lead-in to the Super Bowl.
Here’s everything else you need to know.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to the site of his first TOUR win in 2022, looking for his 21st TOUR victory after capturing The American Express in his 2026 season debut. Scheffler’s 20th win granted him a lifetime exemption on TOUR and made him just the third player in TOUR history to surpass $100 million in on-course earnings. Could Scheffler be set for an even more torrid pace than his nine-win 2024 season? Another win at TPC Scottsdale would fan the flames into white-hot territory. His T25 finish here last year marked the worst result of his entire 2025 campaign. Brooks Koepka makes his second TOUR start as part of the Returning Member Program, after making the cut in his return last week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Koepka returns to the friendly confines of TPC Scottsdale, where he captured his first TOUR win in 2015 and added another desert title in 2021. Xander Schauffele makes his second start of the year well-rested after seeing his cut streak of 72 events snapped on the 36th hole at the Farmers last week. Viktor Hovland makes his 2026 TOUR debut with just his fourth career start at the WM Phoenix Open (T42, MC, MC). Hovland finished T14 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour two weeks ago. J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Harris English, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, Sony Open in Hawaii winner Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young round out the rest of the top-20 players in the field. They will be joined by notables including Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman. Justin Thomas will miss his usual start at the WM Phoenix Open as he continues to recover from back surgery.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup
|World Ranking
|T1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|T1. Chris Gotterup
|6. Xander Schauffele
|4. Patrick Rodgers
|7. J.J. Spaun
|5. Matt McCarty
|8. Ben Griffin
|8. Jacob Bridgeman
|11. Harris English
|9. Si Woo Kim
|12. Sepp Straka
|11. Harry Hall
|14. Viktor Hovland
|13. Sam Stevens
|16. Hideki Matsuyama
|T14. S.H. Kim
|17. Chris Gotterup
|T14. Pierceson Coody
|18. Collin Morikawa
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Phoenix folk hero Joel Dahmen returns to the site of his infamous bare-chested celebration on a sponsor exemption, fresh off a resurgent T7 finish last week at the Farmers. Sahith Theegala earns an exemption as he looks to continue his strong start to 2026. Theegala finished third in the 2024 FedExCup before tumbling to 146th in 2025. Seeking a bounce-back season, he finished T31 at the Sony Open and T7 last week at Torrey Pines. Longtime Waste Management partner Charley Hoffman receives the final exemption, looking to replicate his 2024 run at TPC Scottsdale, where he lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor after posting back-to-back 64s over the weekend.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The WM Phoenix Open is the third event in which players can earn points toward the Aon Swing 5 during the opening stretch of the 2026 season. The top five FedExCup points earners across the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open will earn spots in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5. Following a xxx finish at the Farmers, Pierceson Coody holds the top spot, joined by Matt McCarty, Patrick Rodgers and Ryo Hisatsune, who remain above the threshold following Torrey Pines. Andrew Putnam will look to hold onto the final position while fending off a surging Theegala, who sits sixth by just over two points.
COURSE: TPC Scottsdale, par 71, 7,261 yards. Opened in 1986, the Jay Morrish/Tom Weiskopf design has been the host club of the WM Phoenix Open every year since 1987.
72-HOLE RECORD: 256, Mark Calcavecchia (2001), Phil Mickelson (2013)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, five times, most recent: Nick Taylor (Round 1, 2024).
LAST TIME: Belgian Thomas Detry captured his first TOUR win by a wide margin despite spirited challenges from a returning Daniel Berger and Michael Kim, who tied for second. Spieth finished T4 on Sunday, marking the second-best result of his 2025 season (he finished solo fourth at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson). Thomas holed out from the fairway on his 72nd hole to cap a Sunday 65 and jump into T6. Scheffler faded to T25 with a final-round 72 in just his second event back from a hand injury. That T25 marked the worst finish of his entire season and was the last time he finished worse than T20 to date.
How to watch WM Phoenix Open (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Monday: “The Drop,” 7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Wednesday: “On the Range,” 4-5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel
- Thursday-Sunday: “PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings,” ESPN+
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3:30-7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.