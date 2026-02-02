Odds Outlook: Despite end of cut streak, Xander Schauffele chases Scottie Scheffler as Phoenix favorite
Written by Mike Glasscott
After a dominant victory in his first start of 2026 at The American Express, investors can still get 2-to-1 on their money at the FanDuel Sportsbook on the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, Scottie Scheffler (+210) at the WM Phoenix Open. Making his seventh appearance at “The Greatest Show on Grass”, he returns to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale (par 71, 7,261 yards), where he produced two victories (2022, 2023) and owns a career scoring average of 67.25. With his win two weeks ago, he joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players in PGA TOUR history with four major championships and 20 total victories before age 30. In earning his 20th career victory, a comfortable four-shot win, he was razor-sharp as he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, 32 birdies, hitting 59 of 72 greens in regulation, and now owns the longest streak of making the cut on TOUR at 65 events and counting.
Xander Schauffele (+2000) leads the pack of contenders in the field of 123 players attempting to run down Scheffler this week. The Californian did not fire last week at his home event, the Farmers Insurance Open, outside San Diego, and missed the cut for the first time in 72 events (2022 Masters). After a couple of tournament rounds with new equipment in his bag, he returns to TPC Scottsdale, a comfortable landing spot. In six previous trips, he’s never missed the weekend or cashed a check outside T17. He owns three consecutive top-10 paydays, including a pair of podium finishes (T2, 2021; T3, 2022) and joins Scheffler with a sub-68 career scoring average (67.92) on the Stadium Course.
Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) is one of three multiple winners in the field. Joining Scheffler and Brooks Koepka (+4000) with two victories each, the Japanese star is making his 13th appearance and owns nine top-25 results from 11 weekends, including five inside the top 10. The winner at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last December opened 2026 with seven of eight rounds of 70 or better and picked up checks for T13 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Koepka, who made his return to the PGA TOUR last week with T56, won the 2015 event on his debut and followed with his second title in 2021. In his last visit in 2022, he shared third. With big-time ball-strikers thriving here, it is no surprise he owns a 68.15 scoring average at TPC Scottsdale.
Five-time TOUR winner Sam Burns (+2500) and newly minted first-time winner Cameron Young (+2500) round out the top five choices. Burns opened 2026 with 38 bogey-free holes at The American Express (T27). He gained the most strokes with his trusty putter in 2025 and produced a T3 in 2024 after a T6 in 2023, his best two results in seven visits. Young, who won for the first time in August at the Wyndham Championship, opened his 2026 campaign with a T22 at the Farmers Insurance Open last week. He will enjoy the larger targets on approach at TPC Scottsdale, enabling his excellent putter (No. 7 SG: Putting in 2025) to activate. He posted T12 and T8 in his last two visits for an aggregate total of 26-under, which included a round of 74.
Si Woo Kim (+2700) arrives in the Sonoran Desert with ball-striking as hot as the summer sun in Arizona, minus a victory. One of three players to cash T20 or better in the first three events of 2026, the South Korean’s worst payday is T11 at the season-opener at Waialae Country Club. Playing from the final group with a one-shot lead at The American Express with his pal Scheffler, he posted 72 and didn’t factor on Sunday. Last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, he shared second after leading the field on the South Course in SG: Approach and was third in SG: Tee-to-Green. Making his 11th start at TPC Scottsdale, he has qualified for the weekend in his last five visits with four results of T26 or better.
Three times a winner in calendar year 2025, Ben Griffin (+2700) cashed checks for T19 (Sony Open in Hawaii) and T24 (The American Express) in his first two forays of 2026. A force throughout his bag, he ranked fourth in Scoring Average, fifth in SG: Total, and ninth in Bogey Avoidance. Making his third consecutive start at TPC Scottsdale, he should have the knowledge to push into the top 25 for the first time.
Maverick McNealy and Viktor Hovland close out the group of players +3000 or better in the field of 123. McNealy posted three rounds of 70 on the South Course at Torrey Pines and cashed a check for 10th place, his second T25 or better in two events in 2026. Making his fourth visit to the Valley of the Sun, he cashed T9 in 2025 and T6 in 2024 after posting 14-under in each event. Hovland closed 2025 with a T6 at the Hero Indian Open in October and T23 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Honour of Gary Player in December on the DP World Tour. His 2026 began in another desert, Dubai, where he shared 14th place at the Emirates Golf Club. Constantly battling swing changes, the Norwegian flashed with a round of 65 in Round 3 to alert investors. Making his fourth start at TPC Scottsdale, he has not broken 70 in six loops.
Top five players from the Farmers Insurance Open:
- T2 Pierceson Coody: +5000
- T2 Ryo Hisatsune: +10000
- T5 Jake Knapp: +4500
- T5 Stephen Jaeger: +10000
Past champions of WM Phoenix Open (not listed above):
- 2024: Nick Taylor +7000
- 2020: Webb Simpson +15000
- 2019: Rickie Fowler +3500
- 2018: Gary Woodland +20000
Here's a look at the odds for other selected players (not listed above)
- +3500: J.J. Spaun
- +4000: Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa
- +4500: Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Jordan Spieth
- +5000: Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama
- +5500: Michael Thorbjornsen
- +6000: Rasmus Højgaard, Wyndham Clark
- +7000: Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee
- +7500: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Matt McCarty, Keith Mitchell
- +8000: Rico Hoey, Thorbjørn Olesen, Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
