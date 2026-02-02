Odds Outlook: Despite end of cut streak, Xander Schauffele chases Scottie Scheffler as Phoenix favorite

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) is one of three multiple winners in the field. Joining Scheffler and Brooks Koepka (+4000) with two victories each, the Japanese star is making his 13th appearance and owns nine top-25 results from 11 weekends, including five inside the top 10. The winner at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last December opened 2026 with seven of eight rounds of 70 or better and picked up checks for T13 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Koepka, who made his return to the PGA TOUR last week with T56, won the 2015 event on his debut and followed with his second title in 2021. In his last visit in 2022, he shared third. With big-time ball-strikers thriving here, it is no surprise he owns a 68.15 scoring average at TPC Scottsdale.