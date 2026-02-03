Bolton: To play or not to play Scottie Scheffler is the question at WM Phoenix Open

Scheffler has been holding steady at 60 percent among rosters saved. While it’s a beefy cut objectively and more than 20 percent clear of the resurgent Sahith Theegala in second, it’s still much lower than I expected it to be when I first planted my eyes on it. Scheffler should be in the 80-90 percent range. Granted, there are many influences from which that measurement is derived but you’re going to see the occasional upper 70s and even the lower 80s for a guy at some point, but no one demands it as much as the reigning, four-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year right now.