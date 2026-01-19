The First Look: The American Express

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 and reigning Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler makes his 2026 debut at the event he was supposed to start 2025 at – if not for a Christmastime ravioli incident. Scheffler leads a group of eight of the top 13 players in the Official World Golf Ranking who are teeing it up. … Will Zalatoris is set to play his first PGA TOUR event since the PGA Championship in May. Zalatoris has been bogged down with injuries for most of the last three seasons, but he did play the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour in December, where he finished 15th. … Some event debutants include major champs Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Scott, plus world No. 18 Ludvig Åberg. … Amongst those in the top 10 in the world who are playing include Russell Henley, Ben Griffin, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre, who fired a 7-under 63 Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii – the low round of the day – to finish T3. … Sepp Straka, who sits at No. 12 in the OWGR, will return to defend. No one has gone back-to-back at this championship since Johnny Miller in 1974-75. … With it being a Presidents Cup year, there is also plenty of past competitors – and new hopefuls – who are teeing it up. Tony Finau, Max Homa (playing The American Express for just the second time) and Sahith Theegala are some of the Americans in the field, while Scott is one of eight Internationals teeing it up.