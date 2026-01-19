William Mouw betting profile: The American Express

Mouw has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

Mouw has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Mouw has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.