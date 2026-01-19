PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    William Mouw missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Mouw at The American Express.

    Mouw's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-81-67E

    At The American Express

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.85
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.50
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985.00
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300.00
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.00

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Mouw has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.913-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.9390.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.8420.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting69-0.2160.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total80-1.032-0.003

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.913 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.939 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivers a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

