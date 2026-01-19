PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Eric Cole finished tied for 68th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Cole at The American Express.

    Cole's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6868-69-70-74-7
    2024T2166-64-66-72-20
    2023T3665-70-69-68-16

    At The American Express

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 20-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2168-62-67-69-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1069-63-68-65-23--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-73-70-66-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT965-67-71-69-16--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4373-70-73-67-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7470-67-78-70+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-1.254-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.7770.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.818-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.9320.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71-0.5920.545

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.254 (115th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Cole sported a 0.777 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

