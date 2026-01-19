Eric Cole betting profile: The American Express
Eric Cole finished tied for 68th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Cole's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|2024
|T21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|2023
|T36
|65-70-69-68
|-16
At The American Express
- In Cole's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-1.254
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.777
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.818
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.932
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|-0.592
|0.545
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.254 (115th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Cole sported a 0.777 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The American Express.
