55M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Griffin finished tied for seventh at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on his consistent performance at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The American Express.

    Griffin's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T766-69-66-68-19
    2024T966-68-64-66-24
    2023T3273-67-64-67-17

    At The American Express

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1963-71-71-67-843.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship165-65-66-63-29--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship264-66-70-70-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1066-67-68-67-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1267-72-69-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT966-69-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-69-65-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee61.005-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.6930.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.9090.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting58-0.0030.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.2181.433

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.005 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.693 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excels around the greens with a 0.909 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

