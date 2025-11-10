PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States chips on the seventh green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States chips on the seventh green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from his 2022 tournament appearance where he finished tied for 74th.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Theegala's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T7474-66-72-80+8

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-67-70-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-67-70-72-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3868-70-75-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.181-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1230.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0050.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.147-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.4560.358

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a -0.123 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Theegala has earned 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW