Sahith Theegala betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Sahith Theegala of the United States chips on the seventh green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from his 2022 tournament appearance where he finished tied for 74th.
Theegala's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T74
|74-66-72-80
|+8
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.181
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.123
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.005
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.147
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.456
|0.358
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a -0.123 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
