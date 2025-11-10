Monday qualifiers: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The 18-hole open qualifier at The Country Club of Winter Haven, held Oct. 13 in Winter Haven, Florida, offered spots for the four lowest medalists. Samuel Anderson earned medalist honors with a 10-under 62, with Jake Peacock and Drew Doyle qualifying after 9-under 63s. Hunter Wolcott survived a 2-for-1 playoff against PGA TOUR winner Adam Long to take the final spot in the field.