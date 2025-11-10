PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Rafa Campos wins the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Written by Staff

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, via a Monday qualifier.

    The 18-hole open qualifier at The Country Club of Winter Haven, held Oct. 13 in Winter Haven, Florida, offered spots for the four lowest medalists. Samuel Anderson earned medalist honors with a 10-under 62, with Jake Peacock and Drew Doyle qualifying after 9-under 63s. Hunter Wolcott survived a 2-for-1 playoff against PGA TOUR winner Adam Long to take the final spot in the field.

    See scores from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship Monday qualifier here.

