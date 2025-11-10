Matteo Manassero betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Manassero has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.

Manassero has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.