PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matteo Manassero of Italy plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matteo Manassero of Italy plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Manassero's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT667-65-64-69-1591.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged -1.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.982-0.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2740.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6110.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1010.012-0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.085-1.096

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.982 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.3 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sported a 0.274 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Manassero leads TOUR with a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
    • On the greens, Manassero delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
    • Manassero has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th. He ranked 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.54% and 161st by breaking par 20.14% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Will Chandler betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Cameron Champ betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW