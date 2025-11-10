Matteo Manassero betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Matteo Manassero of Italy plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Manassero's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|67-65-64-69
|-15
|91.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged -1.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.982
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.274
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.611
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|0.012
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.085
|-1.096
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.982 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.3 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sported a 0.274 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Manassero leads TOUR with a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Manassero delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
- Manassero has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th. He ranked 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.54% and 161st by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.